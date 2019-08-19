Nation Politics 19 Aug 2019 KCR busy with family ...
Nation, Politics

KCR busy with family issues, says JP Nadda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Aug 19, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 12:50 am IST
He said in TS 26 lakh people could avail benefits under Ayushman Bharat but Mr Rao was not letting people use it.
Rajya Sabha MP Garikapati Mohan Rao greets BJP working president J.P. Nadda during a public meeting at Nampally on Sunday as Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy and BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao look on. (Photo: DC)
 Rajya Sabha MP Garikapati Mohan Rao greets BJP working president J.P. Nadda during a public meeting at Nampally on Sunday as Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy and BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao look on. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: BJP working president J.P. Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and the greenery scheme, Haritha Haram, were big scams of the TRS regime.

Addressing a public meeting in the city, he said, “The Kaleshwaram project which was to cost Rs 30,000 crore has surprisingly increased to Rs 80,000 crore and still farmers have not received water in their fields as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised. Haritha Haram was for green vegetation which is not visible on the ground.”

 

He said Mr Rao was “busy looking after and thinking about his family” and has “totally forgotten the people of Telangana who had supported and sa-crificed their lives in the Telangana movement.”

He said Mr Rao wants to demolish the Secretariat building because of Vaas-tu, and Central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, “the world’s bigg-est health programme started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, have not been adopted in the state.

He said in TS 26 lakh people could avail benefits under Ayushman Bharat but Mr Rao was not letting people use it.

Mr Nadda raised the issue of Liberation Day by praising people of the state who fought against the Razakars and gave credit to Sardar Vallabh-bhai Patel for forcing the Nizam to merge the state with India.

He said, “I feel fortunate that I have come to a land where a tribal leader sacrificed his life fighting against the Nizam’s government and his Razakar army. More than 40, 000 people sacrificed their lives and foiled the Nizam and his dirty ideology of being ‘anti-national’.”

He said, “A courageous decision of the abrogation of Article 370 taken by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah has brought rights to the people of Kashmir which are enjoyed by the public in other states. They will now get a chance to develop.”

Referring to the triple talaq Bill he said, “Our society has always been fighting with its addictions. Since long this addiction of triple talaq was going on. Modi government has finished the triple talaq addiction and has given right to live with respect to the Muslim women.”

Maintaining that the BJP is the party which could give a vision to the country, he said “we thank and respect the leaders and the people who joined the BJP and assure that together we will walk on the path of development.”

...
Tags: j.p. nadda, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In this system, the vehicles or persons once booked for committing any offence will be automatically detected by the camera once they enter the city limits.

AI to power Kochi cops check traffic

Eldho Abraham

Loknath Behera overruled, cop suspended

Areal view of landslide-hit Kavalappara in Malappuram district

Spiritual message for flood ravaged state

Madhav Gadgil

Green faithful seek church apology



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

Bengaluru already has a wide variety of culinary experiences and we are confident that the robots will be welcomed with open arms in Bengaluru, Robot Restaurant founder Venkatesh Rajendaran said. (Photo: Representational)
 

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

Google Maps helped police reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter who had gone missing over four months ago in Delhi, officials said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

The woman snatched the torn Indian flag from the demonstrators hands and under their feet. (Photo: Twitter | @PoonamJoshi_)
 

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

The JC Bose Fellowship is awarded to scientists in recognition for their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's why Ekta Kapoor chose Ayushmann Khurrana as lead actor for 'Dream Girl'

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jungle Raj in Madhya Pradesh under Kamal Nath rule: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan also appealed to Madhya Pradesh government to provide life-time pension to those who had lost their eyesight after a cataract operation in a private Indore hospital recently. (Photo: ANI)

‘Congress has lost its way’: Ex-Haryana CM Hooda supports BJP on Kashmir

Continuing his tirade against the Congress leaders, Bhupinder Hooda said that like others, he never compromises when it comes to patriotism and self-respect. (Photo: ANI)

200 former MPs yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi

The sources said as these former MPs have not vacated their bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi, newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation. (Photo: Representational)

Ignoring Centre’s advice, Andhra issues multi-crore tenders for Polavaram project

‘There is neither enough ground nor any necessity for pre-closure of tenders and retendering of project works. Such a decision will plunge the project into uncertainty,’ Polavaram project CEO RK Jain reportedly said in his letter. (Photo: ANI)

10 councillors rejoin TMC; 'BJP scared them with central agencies,' says WB minister

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Saturday welcomed 10 councillors of the Naihati Municipality back into the TMC fold and alleged that they could have joined the BJP under duress. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham