J&K youth will get jobs, not pelt stones: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy said youth in Kashmir will be given employment opportunities.

He told Deccan Chronicle: “Government of India will provide employment opportunities. Youth in the valley will soon be visible going to office rather than becoming stone-pelters. Separatist ideology has to be changed and we will do it.”

The minister said that people of Jammu and Kashmir were welcome to come forward and contribute to build the nation by working for the country rather than following the separatist ideology.

Mr Reddy said the Kashmir issue was “India’s internal matter and no country can interfere. Articles 370 and 35 is India’s decision, the UN or any country has nothing to do with internal issues.”

He said the government will bring peace through development.

Asked how the Centre hoped to bring peace by deploying guns in the Valley, the minister said, “Section 144 has been eased in most areas. Not guns but the development in the Valley will bring peace and trust amongst the people. People of Jammu and Kashmir are supporting us, as now they will be able to enjoy their rights like people enjoy across the country.”