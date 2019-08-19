I have a dream for AP: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy borrowed from US civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and told NRIs: “I have a dream”. The dream took shape during his 3,648-km padayatra, Mr Reddy said.

Amidst applause, he told the gathering at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centre, Dallas, USA, on Saturday, “I have a dream to ring in social justice in the state of Andhra Pradesh. I have a dream that no child or youth should stay away from studies for want of opportunities or money, I have a dream that no person should continue to suffer from illness due to the lack of facilities or lack of financial support, I have a dream that no person who is able and willing to work sits in despair or moves out of the state due to lack of opportunities, I have a dream that the marginalised sections of the society should be empowered economically, socially and politically as well. I have a dream that farmers in the agrarian economy of Andhra Pradesh should not slip into distress and fall into a debt trap as they do not get proper inputs and there are no buyers of their produce or their crops face the wrath of nature. I have a dream to drive corruption away along with illiteracy as the enrolment per cent among other

BRICS nations is higher when compared to that of ours,” he said. He added that Russia had 81 per cent, China 48 per cent, Brazil 50 per cent but India stood at 25 per cent.

“I have a dream of providing good education to the students of Andhra Pradesh, I have dream to see that government hospitals provide quality medicare, I have a dream that every citizen should live in their own house,” he said.

“I have a dream that the state should have irrigation and drinking water facilities in every village and there should be no bias on the basis of caste, creed, religion, political affiliations,” he added.

To fulfil these dreams, he came up with the Navaratnas, which would cater to the needs of all sections, he said and listed out the welfare measures, Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Aarogyasri, YSR Asara, YSR Cheyutha, Pensions, Housing, Fees Reimbursement, and spoke about the 19 Bills that the State had passed to bring in transparency and corruption-free governance.

He thanked the diaspora for the affection and love they had shown in a faraway land and he acknowledged their role in the YSRC victory.