BJP trying to convert India into Hindutva Raj: Sitaram Yechury

THANJAVUR: The general secretary of the CPI(M), Mr. Sitaram Yechury has called upon “all the patriotic forces in the country to join together to save India to make it better tomorrow” as the present BJP government at the centre is trying to convert “a secular democratic federal India into a fascist, intolerable, Hindutva Raj”.

Speaking at the valedictory of state conference of the Tamil Nadu Theendamai Ozhippu Munnani here on Saturday, Yechury said that what is under threat after Narendra Modi government came to power at the centre is the constitution which is based on the pillars of secularism, economic self reliance, federalism and social justice.

“We have to fight against these destructions if we have to safeguard the gains in the last 70 years” he said.

Speaking elaborately on the abrogation of article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, Yechury said that the move was an assault on democracy and federalism.

“Central government is trying to create a myth that it had abolished the special status to Jammu and Kashmir to integrate it with India. “But there are ten articles like 370 like 371, 371 A, B, C, D, E, F etc which give special status to various states; Centre is saying that we can’t buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. But the truth is we can’t buy land in Himachal Pradesh where BJP is ruling and in Jharkhand etc. The target of the centre is Muslim-dominated Kashmir,” said Mr. Yechury.

Quoting Telugu poet Appa Rao, he said that a “country is not made of land but hearts of the people”. Centre has alienated Kashmiris by its move, he said.

Yechury came down heavily on one nation, one constitution, one election etc propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Article one of Constitution says that India is a union of states and it can’t be made a unitary country, Yechury said.

Stating that there is no compromise on fighting terrorism, he said that talks with Pakistan should also continue. He said that there is a need to fight against social oppression and economic exploitation of poor and marginalised. But the larger fight is to save our country from BJP and RSS. Reservations have been given for 70 years. But even after this things have not improved for SCs and STs. They are socially oppressed and economically exploited. Complimenting people of Tamil Nadu for voting against BJP in the recent parliament elections, he said example of Tamil Nadu should be emulated by other states. Unemployment is on the increase. There is economic slowdown. Government is moving towards privatising all-defence production, railways and Air India etc.

Earlier a rally was taken out by the members of the Munnani in Thanjavur town.