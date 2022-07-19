  
Nation Politics 19 Jul 2022 TRS falls short on p ...
Nation, Politics

TRS falls short on promise to set up colleges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jul 19, 2022, 3:24 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 9:52 am IST
The budgets for the last three years have ranged from Rs 38.3 crore to Rs 50.7 crore, which is significantly less than the budgets for the previous two years, which were both over Rs 600 crore. — Representational Image/DC
 The budgets for the last three years have ranged from Rs 38.3 crore to Rs 50.7 crore, which is significantly less than the budgets for the previous two years, which were both over Rs 600 crore. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Despite the Telangana government’s lofty promises to build engineering colleges in every district, only 12 such colleges were set up so far.

According to an RTI petition filed by Rajesh Aleti, the government had spent less funds than what were allocated to government colleges in six out of the past eight academic years. The RTI query revealed that four of the 12 newly established colleges are located in the Hyderabad district, two each in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Kumaram Bheem, one each in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Nalgonda, and one in Rangareddy district.

The RTI response also revealed that, over the last eight years, spending on government colleges has only twice exceeded budget estimates in 2019-20 and 2020-21. With an estimated budget of Rs 506.98 crore for 2021-22, the amount spent until February 28, 2022 was Rs 423 crore.

The data also shows a decreasing trend in the estimated budgets. The budgets for the last three years have ranged from Rs 38.3 crore to Rs 50.7 crore, which is significantly less than the budgets for the previous two years, which were both over Rs 600 crore.

According to the RTI reply, Telangana has 117 government degree colleges, all of which are concentrated in 10 districts. Shockingly, classes were still being held in rented buildings at two colleges in Wardhannapet and Mahabubabad districts.

“Despite the government’s lofty claims, existing colleges lack adequate infrastructure and staff. The government has ignored promises made in its 2014 and 2019 manifestos such as KG to PG free education, a government engineering college for every district, a polytechnic college for every Assembly constituency, and an inter and degree college for every mandal.” he noted.

...
Tags: rti reply on trs promises, engineering colleges in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The state government decided to roll back a government order (G.O.) issued by the Centre, levying a fine of Rs 50 per day on commercial vehicles without fitness certificates or elapsed ones, providing great relief to around 4.5 lakh vehicle owners. — Representational Image/DC

Rush for fitness certificates

After the victim’s husband returned home, the accused inspector threatened to kill both the wife and the husband with his service revolver. He also allegedly blackmailed the victim and her husband stating that he would register a brothel case against the victim and a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case against her husband. — Representational Image/DC

Police get custody of accused SHO

PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Union MoS Anupriya Patel, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MP Jayant Sinha, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari, cast their votes for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi (PTI)

Presidential election marred by cross-voting charges

The centre will have a capacity to accommodate around 100 members along with 15 temporary beds for taking rest. — Representational Image/DC

Day care centre for elderly to come up in Sircilla



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thackeray faction predicts Shinde government will fall in 6 months

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

TS wants double engine government: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with party leaders waves towards his party supporters as he arrives to address a public meeting at parade grounds in Secunderabad. (AFP)

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image

Presidential Polls: AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->