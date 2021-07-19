Rain wreaks havoc in Kurnool district

The district received an average rainfall of 128 millimeters while 58.8 mm of rainfall was the highest in Pagidyala mandal followed by Bandi Atmakur at 42.20 mm from Saturday night to Sunday morning. (Representational Photo:PTI)

KURNOOL: Heavy rains that have been pouring continuously in the district for the past two days have resulted in rainwater entering houses in several villages and low-lying areas in Allagadda, Nandyal and Adoni towns. Local rivers, irrigation tanks and causeways were overflowing across the district.

The district received an average rainfall of 128 millimeters while 58.8 mm of rainfall was the highest in Pagidyala mandal followed by Bandi Atmakur at 42.20 mm from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Several low-lying colonies in Bandi Atmakur town were submerged after floodwater remained stagnant on roads and in drains.

Collector G. Veera Pandian directed officials to be on alert and maintain constant vigil on the situation so that help could be rushed in case of emergencies.