Nation Politics 19 Jul 2021 KCR’s Rs 10 la ...
Nation, Politics

KCR’s Rs 10 lakh Dalita Bandhu bonanza starts in Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 19, 2021, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2021, 1:34 am IST
About 21,000 families will benefit from the scheme in the Huzurabad constituency
Chief Minister KCR with officials at Pragathi Bhavan on the implementation of the Dalita Bandhu scheme. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister KCR with officials at Pragathi Bhavan on the implementation of the Dalita Bandhu scheme. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday named the government's recently announced Dalit Empowerment Scheme as Telangana Dalita Bandhu, on the lines of Rythu Bandhu for farmers, and selected the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, that is set to go for a bypoll, to launch it on a pilot basis. About 21,000 families will benefit from the scheme in the Huzurabad constituency.

Under the scheme, the government will credit Rs 10 lakh directly in the bank accounts of each Dalit beneficiaries. Each Dalit family will be taken as a unit to extend the benefit.

 

The decision was taken at a meeting that the Chief Minister held with officials at Pragathi Bhavan on the implementation of the Dalita Bandhu scheme.

Explaining the reasons for launching the scheme in Huzurabad, the CM said that Karimnagar district held great sentimental value for him as he had addressed the first public meeting, ‘Simhagarjana’ in Karimnagar soon after the launch of the TRS in 2001 to demand statehood for Telangana.

He also launched the ‘Rythu Bima' farmers insurance scheme, which is close to his heart, from the same district, Chandrashekar Rao recalled.

 

The “revolutionary” Rythu Bandhu scheme was launched from Huzurabad in 2018 and he wanted to continue the trend by launching Dalita Bandhu from Huzurabad, he said.

The CM stated that he will soon announce the launch date of Dalita Bandhu in Huzurabad.

It was decided to select 20,929 Dalit families in Huzurabad constituency for this scheme. Of this, 5,323 will be from Huzurabad mandal, 4,346 from Kamalapur mandal, 3,678 from Veenavanka mandal, 4,996 from Jammikunta mandal and 2,586 from Illanthakuntal mandal.

The CM said that the scheme will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,200 crore across the state as announced earlier. Since the Huzurabad constituency is being covered on a pilot basis, the CM decided to santion an additional Rs 2,000 crore for this scheme.

 

The CM stated that the guidelines for the implementation of the scheme and how beneficiaries should utilise the Rs 10 lakh will be released soon.

Chandrashekar Rao said this pilot project will help government to assess the implementation of Dalita Bandhu at the ground-level, which will be helpful in extending the scheme to the state later.

A workshop will be held for collectors and officials on the implementation of the scheme.

"Besides extending Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to each Dalit family, a special safety fund will be set up with the partnership of government and the beneficiary. If the beneficiary faces any financial or other problems later, the government will extend additional financial assistance from this safety,” the CM said.

 

"The aim of this scheme is to take Dalit families to higher levels socially and financially. If any Dalit family encounters any trouble later after utilising this scheme and suffers financial losses for any reason, this safety fund will come to their rescue," the CM stated.

The CM hoped that like Rythu Bandhu, which transformed the lives of farmers and agriculture, the Dalita Bandhu scheme would turn out to be big success and transform the lives of Dalit families.

...
Tags: kcr, dalit empowerment scheme, telangana dalita bandhu, huzurabad assembly, dalit beneficiaries, dalit family, dalita bandhu, rythu bima
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Etala Jamuna. (DC file photo)

I’m also in the race for Huzurabad, says Etala’s wife

Significantly, the district had been witnessing only around 300–350 cases per day in the past one week. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Chittoor district records spurt in new Covid cases

News

Forest officials, adivasis poised for showdown over podu lands

Rescuers look for survivors after a wall collapsed on several slum houses heavy monsoon rains in the Mahul area of Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo:AP)

31 die as rains batter Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)

Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress' parliamentary hierarchy

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

More forces rushed to Ladakh as China builds infra all across LAC

The Indian Army deployed over 50,000 soldiers in Ladakh to counter any threat from the Chinese Army. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->