Jagan visits Polavaram, says no compromise on quality

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 20, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2021, 12:50 am IST
CM said two special officers would be appointed to pursue the quality of R&R Colony works
Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited Polavaram site, inspected the works and enquired about the progress of the project, after conducting an aerial survey on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited Polavaram site, inspected the works and enquired about the progress of the project, after conducting an aerial survey on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

KAKINADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pursue the Polavaram project and relief and resettlement works of the displaced families simultaneously and there should not be any compromise in quality of works including R&R Colonies.

He asked the officials to complete Polavaram irrigation project lining works for two canals and also tunnel works by June 2022 and earth-cum-rock fill dam works by June 2023. He said two special officers would be appointed to pursue the quality of R&R Colony works and also monitor availability of funds from the Central government for the project.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited Polavaram site, inspected the works and enquired about the progress of the project, after conducting an aerial survey on Monday. Reviewing the progress, Jagan said the officials should not compromise in the quality of construction of colonies as the displaced persons would have to reside a lifetime there.

“If there is any negligence in the quality of works or if there are any repairs to the houses which have already been constructed, they should not neglect but rectify the works and show quality to them. In such situations, the officials should take up the work again, even if it means escalation in cost,” he said, adding that the government was ready to spend another Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crores to the R&R colonies.

 

If the special officer of the works gave feedback on the works, higher officials should consider it and take steps for sorting out the problem, the Chief Minister said and added that infrastructure facilities like developing roads, drainages, providing drinking water, power, social development works and others should be completed simultaneously with colony constructions.

As per the officials’ data, 90 colonies will be built out of which at least 48 colonies will be completed by August. If there is any flood, the construction can be delayed to November or December. If the Godavari receives floodwaters, the officials should set up good shelters for the displaced families temporarily. He said though the government was facing a financial crisis, there were no pending bills related to R&R works and further payments to the colony works would be made. He said though the Central government had to pay Rs 2,300 crore arrears regarding the project, the state government was not stopping the works.

 

However, the previous government did not take care of the project and also R&R issues, he said. The displaced families should be given livelihood and skill development training and also land-to-land compensation should be given to the victims, he added.

West Godavari district collector Karthikeya Misra explained about the R&R works and its progress. Water resources minister Anil Kumar, deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) and others were present.

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


