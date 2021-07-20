It’s raining sops in poll-bound Huzurabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for implementing Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to each family covering nearly 21,000 Dalit families. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Funds are flowing like water from the government treasury in Hyderabad to the bypoll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency. Proposals worth Rs 665 crore were submitted to the state government by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders who include MLAs, MLCs, municipal, Zilla/Mandal Parishad, gram panchayat leaders over the past four weeks for taking up various development works in the constituency.

Of this, the government already sanctioned Rs 365 crore, while the balance Rs 300 crore is under various stages of approval. This apart, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for implementing Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to each family covering nearly 21,000 Dalit families.

Ever since Etala Rajendar was sacked from the state Cabinet on May 2 which led to Rajendar quit MLA post as well as the TRS on June 12, the TRS leadership laid special focus on Huzurabad constituency as well as undivided Karimnagar district with an aim to retain the seat in the upcoming bypoll expected sometime in September.

After Etala's exit, the government-sanctioned Rs 310 crore to Manair River Front project in Karimnagar, Rs 35 crore for development works in Huzurabad town and Rs 30 crore for Jammikunta municipality in the constituency.

Laying of roads in villages and towns, new dividers in towns, junction widening and beautification works are going on in full swing across the constituency.

This apart, proposals worth Rs 300 crore have been submitted to the government for construction of new community halls, women self-help groups buildings, function halls and CC roads. These proposals are under various stages of approval and funds are expected to be sanctioned by this month-end.

The government is seeking fresh applications to avail TRS government's welfare schemes such as Aasara pensions and ration cards to get Rs 1 per kg rice. The Chief Minister on Sunday announced that he would launch the Rs 2,000 crore Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad on a pilot basis very soon.

He is expected to shower more sops on Huzurabad constituency during his visit. Official sources in the finance department say that around Rs 3,000 crore will be spent on this constituency alone in the next two months including Dalita Bandhu scheme and other development programmes.