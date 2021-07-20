Nation Politics 19 Jul 2021 It’s raining s ...
Nation, Politics

It’s raining sops in poll-bound Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 20, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2021, 12:27 am IST
A whopping Rs 3,000 crore to be spent in next two months
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for implementing Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to each family covering nearly 21,000 Dalit families. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for implementing Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to each family covering nearly 21,000 Dalit families. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Funds are flowing like water from the government treasury in Hyderabad to the bypoll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency. Proposals worth Rs 665 crore were submitted to the state government by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders who include MLAs, MLCs, municipal, Zilla/Mandal Parishad, gram panchayat leaders over the past four weeks for taking up various development works in the constituency.

Of this, the government already sanctioned Rs 365 crore, while the balance Rs 300 crore is under various stages of approval. This apart, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for implementing Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to each family covering nearly 21,000 Dalit families.

 

Ever since Etala Rajendar was sacked from the state Cabinet on May 2 which led to Rajendar quit MLA post as well as the TRS on June 12, the TRS leadership laid special focus on Huzurabad constituency as well as undivided Karimnagar district with an aim to retain the seat in the upcoming bypoll expected sometime in September.

After Etala's exit, the government-sanctioned Rs 310 crore to Manair River Front project in Karimnagar, Rs 35 crore for development works in Huzurabad town and Rs 30 crore for Jammikunta municipality in the constituency.

 

Laying of roads in villages and towns, new dividers in towns, junction widening and beautification works are going on in full swing across the constituency.

This apart, proposals worth Rs 300 crore have been submitted to the government for construction of new community halls, women self-help groups buildings, function halls and CC roads. These proposals are under various stages of approval and funds are expected to be sanctioned by this month-end.

The government is seeking fresh applications to avail TRS government's welfare schemes such as Aasara pensions and ration cards to get Rs 1 per kg rice. The Chief Minister on Sunday announced that he would launch the Rs 2,000 crore Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad on a pilot basis very soon.

 

He is expected to shower more sops on Huzurabad constituency during his visit. Official sources in the finance department say that around Rs 3,000 crore will be spent on this constituency alone in the next two months including Dalita Bandhu scheme and other development programmes.

...
Tags: huzurabad, by-poll, huzurabad assembly, trs, dalita bandhu scheme, dalit families, manair river, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

MP Raghuramakrishna Raju. (Photo:Facebook)

AP tells SC: Rebel MP Raju accepted payment to discredit YSRC government

Supreme Court. (PTI)

SC dismisses AP’s SLPs on insider trading in Amaravati lands

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited Polavaram site, inspected the works and enquired about the progress of the project, after conducting an aerial survey on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Jagan visits Polavaram, says no compromise on quality

R.S. Praveen Kumar. (Photo:Facebook)

Praveen Kumar quits IPS, triggers speculations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

RS adjourned till 3 pm; PM unable to introduce new ministers amid uproar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to media persons after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), in Srinagar on June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->