'Q' branch police suppressing activists, says DMK MLA

Chennai: Targeting the AIADMK government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA I Periyasamy on Friday said that the 'Q' branch police in Tamil Nadu are indulged in suppressing anti-Kudankulam activists instead of performing its duty in the state.

"It is the duty of 'Q' branch police in the state to nab the terrorists operating in Tamil Nadu against the country. Instead of doing their job, they are indulged in suppressing anti- Kudankulam activists and protesters in the state," Periyasamy said in the Tamil Nadu Assembly here.

He added, "Recently, as many as 14 people were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the state who used to raise funds in Dubai to carry out terrorist attacks in India. Despite being a special branch, these arrests were made without the knowledge of the 'Q' police functioning in the state."

Defending the special police branch in the state Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, "I have a complete report on the operations that are being carried out by the 'Q' police in the state. If I read it here out loud now, it will consume a lot of time as the report is too long."

While stating that the Tamil Nadu government is committed to serving its people, he said: "Tamil Nadu police is the best among other police forces in the country. Besides serving the people of Tamil Nadu, the police also identify the threats and take action according to the need of the hour."

Earlier on Sunday, NIA arrested two accused from Chennai who had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India.

The investigation agency had learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.