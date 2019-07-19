Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 19 Jul 2019 'Q' branch ...
Nation, Politics

'Q' branch police suppressing activists, says DMK MLA

ANI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
On Sunday, NIA arrested two accused from Chennai who had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India.
Targeting the AIADMK government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA I Periyasamy on Friday said that the 'Q' branch police in Tamil Nadu are indulged in suppressing anti-Kudankulam activists instead of performing its duty in the state. (Photo: ANI)
 Targeting the AIADMK government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA I Periyasamy on Friday said that the 'Q' branch police in Tamil Nadu are indulged in suppressing anti-Kudankulam activists instead of performing its duty in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Targeting the AIADMK government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA I Periyasamy on Friday said that the 'Q' branch police in Tamil Nadu are indulged in suppressing anti-Kudankulam activists instead of performing its duty in the state.

"It is the duty of 'Q' branch police in the state to nab the terrorists operating in Tamil Nadu against the country. Instead of doing their job, they are indulged in suppressing anti- Kudankulam activists and protesters in the state," Periyasamy said in the Tamil Nadu Assembly here.

 

He added, "Recently, as many as 14 people were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the state who used to raise funds in Dubai to carry out terrorist attacks in India. Despite being a special branch, these arrests were made without the knowledge of the 'Q' police functioning in the state."

Defending the special police branch in the state Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, "I have a complete report on the operations that are being carried out by the 'Q' police in the state. If I read it here out loud now, it will consume a lot of time as the report is too long."

While stating that the Tamil Nadu government is committed to serving its people, he said: "Tamil Nadu police is the best among other police forces in the country. Besides serving the people of Tamil Nadu, the police also identify the threats and take action according to the need of the hour."

Earlier on Sunday, NIA arrested two accused from Chennai who had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India.

The investigation agency had learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.

...
Tags: tamil nadu, dmk, aiadmk, police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

After the Speaker's assurance, the opposition members went back to their seats and the Question Hour continued. (Photo: File)

'Don't touch my staff,' Lok Sabha Speaker warns MP

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today asked a leader of the Trinamool Congress not to do 'marketing

'Don't do marketing of Bengal': Lok Sabha speaker to TMC lawmaker

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

In May, the West Bengal Chief Minister had reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in North 24 Parganas saying, ‘they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state.’ (Photo: ANI)

Jai Shri Ram row: TMC leader Madan Mitra plans 'Ram Katha' in Bhowanipore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
 

FDs of Small Finance Banks vs Commercial Banks: Which one should you go for?

SFBs were basically made to cater to areas which were not served or underserved by the banking sector. (Representational Image)
 

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

The incident, however, happened on Tuesday when the men from Thane halted their vehicle in the middle of a road in the busy Chheda Nagar locality of Chembur in eastern Mumbai. (Representational Image)
 

Asher is adorable too: Sunny Leone on her son being compared to Taimur

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Sunny Leone with Asher. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shashi Tharoor slams govt on NRC issue

Calling the bill ‘piecemeal’ and ‘cosmetic’, Tharoor also attacked the government on the recent arrests of lawyers Indira Jaisingh and Anand Grover. (Photo: ANI)

Over 2.69 lac farmers fail to get 1st tranche under PM-KISAN: Centre in RS

Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala during the Question Hour urged the West Bengal and Delhi governments to implement the scheme at the earliest and ensure benefits reach farmers. (Photo: File)

Congress raises K'taka developments in LS, says 'conspiracy' to pull down Oppn

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday raised the political developments in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI)

Fadnavis to start Maharashtra poll campaign with rath yatra

Fadnavis is expected to embark on a month-long Vikas Yatra, commencing from August 1 to underscore the achievements of the government and interact directly with people. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena projects Aaditya Thackeray as next Maharashtra CM

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham