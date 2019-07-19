Fadnavis to start Maharashtra poll campaign with rath yatra

Fadnavis is expected to embark on a month-long Vikas Yatra, commencing from August 1 to underscore the achievements of the government and interact directly with people. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Kick-starting BJP's campaign for upcoming assembly polls Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday sought approval from Amit Shah to flag off a month-long 'Vikas Rath Yatra'.

Earlier, Aditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also launched his “Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ on Friday.

In the state, BJP is in a tussle with its ally Shiv Sena over the CM candidate if their alliance wins the polls, news18 reported.

The newly-appointed BJP state party president Chandrakant Dada Patil has announced that the aim of the party is to win 220 seats.

To achieve the goal, BJP will concentrate more on those constituencies from where BJP has not registered victories or has a weak hold.

Fadnavis is expected to embark on a month-long Vikas Yatra, commencing from August 1 to underscore the achievements of the government and interact directly with people.

Fadnavais also attended the first meeting of a high-powered committee of Chief Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the meeting, Fadnavis presented his plan to tackle acute farm distress in Maharashtra.

During his visit, he also met Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Shah at Parliament Bhavan on Thursday.