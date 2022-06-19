  
Nation Politics 19 Jun 2022 Sai Pallavi says her ...
Nation, Politics

Sai Pallavi says her comment on The Kashmir Files misinterpreted

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 19, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2022, 12:51 am IST
The activist, Akhil, had stated that Sai Pallavi, during an interview on YouTube, had commented negatively on gau rakshaks
Being a medical graduate i feel that every life is important, I was asked in the interview whether i am a supporter of the left wing or the right wing to which i replied that i am neutral and believe in humanity,” Pallavi (in picture) said. — DC file image
Hyderabad: Reacting to Bajrang Dal activist Akhil’s complaint filed on June 16 with the Sultan Bazaar police, accusing her of making derogatory remarks against Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits, actress Sai Pallavi on Saturday released a video in which she clarified that her comment on the movie ’The Kashmir Files’ might have been misinterpreted.

“Being a medical graduate i feel that every life is important, I was asked in the interview whether i am a supporter of the left wing or the right wing to which i replied that i am neutral and believe in humanity,” Pallavi said in the video she released on Friday. She clarified that she did not support any sort of violence.

 

The activist, Akhil, had stated that Sai Pallavi, during an interview on YouTube, had commented negatively on gau rakshaks. Police sources revealed the complainant also stated that the actress’ comments had hurt the sentiments of animal lovers whom she compared with Kashmiri extremists.

BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash had reacted saying, ‘The Kashmir Files’ was about “genocide against the Kashmir Pandits," and that the actress had no knowledge of Indian history and culture.

