It’s time to deposit Rs 15 lakh in each Indian’s account: KTR to Modi

HYDERABAD: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reports of Indian funds in Swiss banks rising 50 per cent to a 14-year high on the back of a surge in institutional holdings. Rama Rao reminded Modi that this was a golden opportunity for him to fulfil his 2014 election promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in each Indian account by getting back black money from Swiss banks.

Rama Rao tweeted, "Golden opportunity for you to do a double engine trick & deposit Rs 30 lakh (15 X 2) to each Indian account. Reminding you of your commitment. (sic)”

He shared the tweets posted by Modi in 2009 and 2015 on bringing back Indian black money deposited in Swiss banks.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao on Saturday addressed a public meeting in Kollapur after inaugurating various development works worth Rs 170 crore in the constituency. He appealed to the people not to get carried away by the caste politics being promoted by the Congress and not get provoked by communal differences being fuelled by the BJP.

Referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Telangana to release the ‘Warangal Declaration’, Rao said the Congress leader should bear in mind that people had already given the Congress 10 chances till 2014 and in turn it ruined the state and entire country. "The Congress is on its last legs. It has only history but no future," he remarked.

He said under Narendra Modi's regime, the price of domestic cylinders increased from

Rs 400 to Rs 1,000. "Do not get carried away by the false assurances of the BJP. We need a Chief Minister like K. Chandrashekar Rao, whose only agenda is people's welfare and state's development," he added.

Rama Rao sanctioned construction of a bridge across River Krishna at Somasila and a national highway worth Rs 1,200 crore. These works would transform Kollapur as a junction between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.