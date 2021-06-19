Nation Politics 19 Jun 2021 Mamata links HC judg ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata links HC judge to BJP, seeks transfer of case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI AND PRANMOY BRAHMACHARY
Published Jun 19, 2021, 11:04 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 11:08 am IST
TMC supremo’s plea under the Representation of the People Act was listed for mentioning before Justice Chanda
Tweeting a list of 10 cases, fought by Mr Chanda as a lawyer for the BJP, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wondered: “See what we found. Matters where Justice Kaushik Chanda has appeared for the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Calcutta high court. And now he has been assigned to hear the Nandigram election case. One big coincidence?” — DC Image
 Tweeting a list of 10 cases, fought by Mr Chanda as a lawyer for the BJP, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wondered: “See what we found. Matters where Justice Kaushik Chanda has appeared for the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Calcutta high court. And now he has been assigned to hear the Nandigram election case. One big coincidence?” — DC Image

Kolkata/Berhampore: A major controversy has hit Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta high court as West Bengal’s ruling Trinamul Congress on Friday linked the judge to the BJP after he scheduled chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s election petition, challenging her Assembly poll defeat to Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, for hearing after a week.

At around 11 am, the TMC supremo’s plea under the Representation of the People Act was listed for mentioning before Justice Chanda. The judge said the petitioner’s presence is mandatory during the hearing in such a case. He also sought to know from the CM’s panel of lawyers led by Soumendra Nath Mukherjee whether she would attend the hearing. 

 

Mr Mukherjee assured the judge of abiding by the law. Justice Chanda then fixed June 24 as the date of hearing. An hour later, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh tweeted two photos of Mr Chanda, when he was a lawyer earlier, at a BJP legal cell meeting addressed by state chief Dilip Ghosh.

In his post, the former TMC Rajya Sabha MP said: “With due respect to Judiciary: Justice Kaushik Chanda. He has been assigned to hear the Nandigram Case.@MamataOfficial @abhishekaitc @AITCofficial @nandigram.” He then called the judge a “BJP sympathiser” and asked him to “recuse himself” from the case.

 

He later claimed: “The question of bias is there. How could a judge with a strong political affiliation be assigned to hear a sensitive petition filed by the CM on her poll defeat?”

Tweeting a list of 10 cases, fought by Mr Chanda as a lawyer for the BJP, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wondered: “See what we found. Matters where Justice Kaushik Chanda has appeared for the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Calcutta high court. And now he has been assigned to hear the Nandigram election case. One big coincidence?”

 

Before becoming a judge, Mr Chanda, sources said, was appointed by the BJP government at the Centre as its additional solicitor general in the state for his success as a lawyer in the cases against the TMC government over its allowance to imams and the cancellation of Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally at Esplanade.

Later Sanjay Basu, one of the CM’s lawyers, wrote to the acting high court chief justice, Justice Rajesh Bindal, seeking transfer of the election petition from Justice Chanda’s court to another judge. A group of lawyers wearing black badges also took out a protest rally at the high court premises in the afternoon. 

 

They sought no politicisation of the judiciary. The BJP was stumped by the sudden volley of attacks by the TMC till Mr Ghosh broke his silence and countered the ruling party’s claims, but he could not deny his past association with the judge.

In Berhampore in Murshidabad, the Midnapore BJP MP said: “The TMC is playing dirty and politicking on the issue. It published my photos, which are three-four years old, with Mr Chanda. He was known to me when he was a lawyer earlier. While I was the MLA of Kharagpur, he was present at a few meetings with me. He also attended a programme at the high court. But now he is a judge. This is his present status.”

 

...
Tags: justice kausik chanda of the calcutta high court, oppoleader of the opposition suvendu adhikari in nandigram, mamata banerjee, tmc rajya sabha mp derek o’brien
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

The ministry said that the media reports allude to the fact that the figures reported are official figures reported by banks to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and do not indicate the quantum of much-debated alleged black money held by Indians in Switzerland. (PTI Photo)

Finance Ministry refutes reports of alleged rise in Indians' funds in Swiss banks

Beneficiaries receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination camp, at Vile Parle East in Mumbai, June 15, 2021. (PTI)

India records 60,753 fresh COVID-19 cases

Zoo director Debasis Jana said the zoo’s veterinarians have been working hard to treat and care for the lions. — DC Image

Four lions at Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur found carrying Delta variant

Subba Reddy took oath as the 50th chairman of TTD Board on June 22, 2019. (Image credit: www.tirumala.org)

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy may get extension



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Mukul Roy likely to get key post in Trinamul, Rajya Sabha seat too

Roy is expected to be appointed national vice-president of the TMC due to his nationwide contacts and the TMC’s ambition to expand in other states and become a formidable player in national politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. — DC Image

Lokesh challenges CM Jagan for CBI inquiry into political murders

Lokesh recalled that so far 1,400 attacks were made against the TD sympathisers and 27 people were killed during Jagan’s two-year rule. — DC file photo

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Former TRS leader Etala Rajender joins BJP

Etala Rajender joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham