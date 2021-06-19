KCR plans district tours from June 20

The CM's districts' tour plans have kept the state administration on its toes, with public representatives of local bodies and officials rushing to complete long-pending works. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will be on a spree visiting districts from June 20 to get a feel of the people’s pulse and take stock of the implementation of his government's schemes at the grassroots level besides launching a slew of development programmes.

The CM's hectic schedule is being loaded with surprise visits and scheduled tours to various villages and towns with an aim to bring the state administration closer to the people at a time the TRS is facing some odds.

The CM's districts' tour plans have kept the state administration on its toes, with public representatives of local bodies and officials rushing to complete long-pending works. The CM had recently warned them of action against those found slack in discharging their duties and said they could even face suspension or on-the-spot dismissal from service.

Notably, this will be the CM's first-ever full-fledged tour of districts since he took office seven years ago, and would inspect the implementation of the welfare schemes and development programmes at the grassroot level and interact with people directly.

On Friday, the CM spoke over the phone to Pogula Anjaiah, sarpanch of Vasalamarri village in Turkapalli mandal of Bhongir district and told him that he will be at the village on June 22. The CM said he will have lunch with the villagers and spend a full day with the villagers to discuss and devise village development plans. The CM has asked him to identify two suitable land parcels to have community lunch and for meeting with villagers.

KCR had announced he would adopt this village and develop it in November 2020 but could not visit the area so far.

The CM's district tours will begin with Siddipet on June 20, where he will inaugurate the new integrated collectorate complex. Later he will take up surprise inspections in a few villages and towns in Siddipet and Kamareddy districts. On June 21, the CM will visit Warangal and lay the foundation for a 24-storied government multi-specialty hospital.

Though the CM had promised a tour of all the districts at his very start of the first term, this never materialised. Except for visiting districts to launch a few welfare schemes and development programmes and inaugurate completed projects, the CM did not tour districts to interact with the people directly and seek their feedback on the performance of the government, public representatives and officials.

In his second term as CM from 2018, Chandrashekar Rao had promised to show what 'real administration' meant to people. In July 2019, he made a statement in the assembly saying that he will visit all the districts after August 15, by taking the entire official machinery with him and resolve issues of people on the spot. This too did not happen due to successive elections, outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns.

TRS sources said Rao is keen to focus on good governance for the remaining half of his tenure by visiting districts frequently and counter the opposition criticism that he confines mostly to Pragathi Bhavan or his farmhouse and remain inaccessible to the people.