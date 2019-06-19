Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 19 Jun 2019 Would have attended ...
Nation, Politics

Would have attended all-party meet if it was on EVMs: Mayawati

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
The 'one nation, one poll', which was part of the BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto, has made the Opposition weary about the prospects.
The BSP chief alleged that the people's faith in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) had dwindled to worrisome level. (Photo: File)
 The BSP chief alleged that the people's faith in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) had dwindled to worrisome level. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said she would have attended the all-party meeting called by the Prime Minister if it was on EVMs, and described the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls as a ploy to divert attention from issues like poverty.

Mayawati's comments came hours before an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss several issues, including the idea of "one nation, one election", celebration of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and 75 years of Independence in 2022.

 

The BSP chief alleged that the people's faith in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) had dwindled to worrisome level. "The stubbornness of conducting elections through electronic voting machines instead of ballot paper is the real threat to the democracy and Constitution of the country. "In these circumstances, if the meeting was convened to deliberate upon the deadly issue, then I would have definitely attended it," Mayawati tweeted.

 "Elections in any democracy can never be a problem, nor the elections should be weighed from the point of view of expenditure and extravagance," she said. "The 'one nation, one election' is in fact an attempt to divert the attention from burning national issues such as poverty, inflation, unemployment and increase in violence, and is simply an illusion." The "one nation, one poll", which was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha election manifesto, has made the Opposition weary about the prospects.

 In August last year, the Law Commission had recommended holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to save public money. In its draft recommendations, the commission had said simultaneous polls, with an exception of Jammu and Kashmir, would help the government of the day focus on "developmental activities rather than electioneering".

It, however, cautioned that holding simultaneous elections was not possible within the existing framework of the Constitution. After Modi addressed a NITI Aayog meeting last week, an official release said: "The Prime Minister called for widespread debate and consultations on simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas, keeping in view various aspects such as the resulting financial savings and consequent better utilisation of resources."

The Niti Aayog had last year suggested synchronised two-phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls from 2024 to ensure minimum campaign-mode disruption to governance.

...
Tags: mayawati, narendra modi, niti aayog
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Photo: File)

Proud of who you have become over the years: Amarinder to Rahul

It was decided that Nadda would visit these three states--Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra-- - to assess the ground realities and form an electoral strategy. (Photo: PTI)

BJP Working President JP Nadda to visit three states going to poll later this year

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also promised full support to the Army chief in modernising the Army and push all of its stuck modernisation projects. (Photo: ANI)

Along Pakistan border, Army to raise new battle formations

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mungantiwar on Tuesday dismissed the budget

Oppn MLAs seek probe in 'leak' of budget on Maharashtra FM's Twitter account



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SBI to offer home loans on basis of repo rate

The existing framework of lending home loan products following the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) will continue along with the new framework, the SBI said. (Photo: File)
 

Euthanasia now legal in Australian’s Victoria for the terminally ill

The scheme will be accessible only to terminally ill adult patients with fewer than six months to live -- or one year left to live for sufferers of conditions such as motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

A Bible? A Quran?: Reality check of viral post shows different story

McEver said that she made the crystallised book in 2014 and that the artwork has no religious meaning. (Photo: Screenshot of McEver's blog)
 

ICC CWC’19: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli before World Cup match vs Afghanistan

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was spotted in London with husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli, earlier this week, the NH10- star headed to England while Team India is on a short break before the World Cup match against Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)
 

'Have you made Surya Namaskar part of your routine?': PM shares new yoga video

In the video, PM Modi’s animated version is seen teaching Surya Namaskar step-by-step, wearing olive green track pants and a tangerine t-shirt. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

AI pilot asks crew to wash lunch box, delays flight after being rebuffed

The matter has been also been reported to the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Opposition MLAs seek probe in 'leak' of budget on FM's Twitter account

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mungantiwar on Tuesday dismissed the budget

AICC decides to dissolve present committee of KPCC

(Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah could be reason behind my suspension from Congress: Roshan Baig

Baig raised a question why the state leadership did not take moral responsibility following Congress's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections when Gandhi had offered to resign as the party president. (Photo: ANI)

Cong slams govt over terror attacks in J&K, demands answer for 'intel failure'

Seven civilians were seriously injured in a terror attack on a police station in Pulwama, Surjewala said. (Photo: ANI)

Coalition or collision? Kumaraswamy ‘in pain’ to run state (with Congress)

Kumaraswamy said: 'I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can’t express pain I am going through everyday.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham