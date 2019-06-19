Congress suspends Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig for 'anti-party' activities

Baig was not included in the Cabinet of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Congress on Tuesday approved a proposal from its Karnataka state unit and suspended MLA R Roshan Baig for anti-party activities.

In a statement, the AICC said: "The AICC (All India Congress Committee) has approved the proposal sent by the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) to take action against... Roshan Baig... for anti-party activities."

The suspension would come to effect immediately, it added.

Days before the 2019 general election results were announced, Baig had criticised AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and called him a “buffoon”. Apart from KC Venugopal, Baig also took a dig at Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah and Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Addressing press at that time, Baig said: “Well if the NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation.”

“KC Venugopal is a buffoon. I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show president of Gundu Rao... the result is this,” he added.

Baig was not included in the Cabinet of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government. He was also denied a ticket by the party to contest from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency in the general elections and the ticket was given instead to Rizwan Arshad.