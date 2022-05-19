Nation Politics 19 May 2022 Sanjay launches 34,0 ...
Nation, Politics

Sanjay launches 34,000 booth-level BJP panels

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 19, 2022, 12:51 am IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 12:51 am IST
Telangana BJP to soon have in place 6.8 lakh members
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP will soon have in place 6.8 lakh members.  

They will take its message for a “change in the state government” as the party prepares for a long haul ahead to take on the TRS in the next Assembly elections.

 

On Wednesday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar formally launched a programme to set up 34,000 booth committees in the state.

Two such committees were finalised in the Vemulavada Assembly constituency.

Each booth committee will have 20 members, he said, adding that once all of them are in place, the party will have 6.8 lakh active workers.

The BJP is further building itself after emerging as the only alternative to the TRS in Telangana.

Sanjay said only voters from the respective booth committees will be members.

In addition he said, BJP will set up ‘Panna (page) committees’ with party workers responsible to reach out to voters listed in two pages of each booth level voters list.

 

He also said that once all the booth committees are set up, the party is planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

...
Tags: telangana bjp, telangana bjp chief bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

(file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.

SC uses its power to set free convict

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

The excise officials will take existing liquor stocks readings in shops to determine how much old stocks are left which would be sold for revised prices from Thursday and how much tax revenues the government should get out of these sales. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Liquor prices to go up from today in Telangana

Chief Minister KCR during the preparatory meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan ahead of the launch of next round of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes across the state. (Photo:Twitter)

CM KCR vents ire over Centre releasing funds to local bodies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress has been good to all, time to repay debt: Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal arrives for the Congress Working Committee meeting, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

3 states’ police at odds after Punjab cops arrest BJP leader

Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gyanvapi mosque row: BJP leader accuses Owaisi of playing victim card

BJP Minority Morcha leader Syed Yaser Jilani and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

Stalin marks DMK govt's 1st anniversary with bus travel, public welfare announcements

Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, Stalin especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.(Twitter/@mkstalin)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->