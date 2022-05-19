Sanjay launches 34,000 booth-level BJP panels

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP will soon have in place 6.8 lakh members.

They will take its message for a “change in the state government” as the party prepares for a long haul ahead to take on the TRS in the next Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar formally launched a programme to set up 34,000 booth committees in the state.

Two such committees were finalised in the Vemulavada Assembly constituency.

Each booth committee will have 20 members, he said, adding that once all of them are in place, the party will have 6.8 lakh active workers.

The BJP is further building itself after emerging as the only alternative to the TRS in Telangana.

Sanjay said only voters from the respective booth committees will be members.

In addition he said, BJP will set up ‘Panna (page) committees’ with party workers responsible to reach out to voters listed in two pages of each booth level voters list.

He also said that once all the booth committees are set up, the party is planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.