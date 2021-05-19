Nation Politics 19 May 2021 KCR sends KTR, Haris ...
Nation, Politics

KCR sends KTR, Harish Rao to win Huzurabad constituency from Etala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Updated May 19, 2021, 7:15 am IST
Two ministers to tour Etala’s Huzurabad constituency extensively; to keep the TRS cadre stay put in the party
The Chief Minister has reportedly decided to rope in Rama Rao and Harish Rao who could match Rajendar's stature in Huzurabad. (Twitter)
 The Chief Minister has reportedly decided to rope in Rama Rao and Harish Rao who could match Rajendar's stature in Huzurabad. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided to rope in ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao to take control of Huzurabad, the bastion of ousted health minister Etala Rajendar.

Party's official sources said though minister Gangula Kamalakar had been assigned this task, the party leadership was not satisfied with the outcome.
Rama Rao and Harish Rao were asked to tour Huzurabad frequently after the lockdown in June to strengthen the TRS in the constituency and ensure victory for the party candidate in the event of a bypoll anytime.

 

Kamalakar was immediately appointed as Huzurabad party in-charge after Rajendar's dismissal from the Cabinet on May 2. Kamalakar has been holding meetings with local party leaders and cadre in Huzurabad since then. The task assigned by the party leadership to Kamalakar was to ensure that no leaders or cadre from the TRS sail with Rajendar.

Though Kamalakar could convince several party's local leaders like ZPTCs, MPTCs, sarpanches, ward members, councillors etc to remain in the TRS and made them give public statements expressing their support to the TRS and the Chief Minister, many local leaders and cadre continue to support Rajendar.

 

The party leadership apparently realised that Rajendar still enjoys considerable clout among local party leaders and cadre that he had developed over the past two decades and Kamalakar could not match his stature. Therefore, the party requires a strong leadership to neutralise the impact of Rajendar's exit.

With this, the Chief Minister has reportedly decided to rope in Rama Rao and Harish Rao who could match Rajendar's stature in Huzurabad and convince the entire party local leaders and cadre in the constituency to remain with the TRS. Both the ministers will frequently interact with party's local leaders and cadre besides launching development works worth several crores of rupees to garner people's support ahead of bypoll.

 

...
Tags: ktr, harish rao, huzurabad constituency, etala rajender, gangula kamalakar, etala ouster, bypoll anytime for huzurabad, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat. (Photo: File/PTI)

Tauktae tears up Gujarat coast; 13 dead, 16,000 houses damaged

The association said that during the pandemic, infected healthcare workers and their families have not been able to find beds anywhere and therefore the government should increase bed capacity. — Representational image/DC

Junior doctors in Telangana to strike work from May 26 for hiked stipend

Despite early warnings of Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone sank a barge that had living quarters for employees working offshore, while two other construction barges lost anchors and drifted away. — PTI

390 missing from ONGC barges, search operations on



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NRC coordinator moves apex court for comprehensive reverification

It is significant that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at his first press conference after taking office, made it clear his government would seek NRC re-verification. — PTI

Stalin announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

After 8 years, India, EU to resume trade talks

The connectivity pact will also “promote fast and effective roll-out of 5G on the basis of global standards” and enhance cooperation through “submarine cables and satellite networks”. — PTI

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham