Nation Politics 19 May 2021 Telangana joins Cent ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana joins Centre's Ayushman, inks pact

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2021, 1:33 am IST
Updated May 19, 2021, 10:17 am IST
Private hospitals which are part of Aarogyasri scheme should be enrolled in the scheme to implement Ayushman Bharat
Ayushman Bharat also covers Covid-19 treatment for the economically weaker sections of the society. (Facebook)
 Ayushman Bharat also covers Covid-19 treatment for the economically weaker sections of the society. (Facebook)

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana state government has decided to implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) scheme. It signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Health Authority to this effect on Tuesday. 

The state government has finalised the guidelines for implementation of the scheme in the state. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has asked officials to extend medical services to the people according to the guidelines. The guidelines will have to be implemented in the empanelled hospitals by the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. 

 

Private hospitals which are part of Aarogyasri scheme should be enrolled in the scheme to implement Ayushman Bharat. Small and big hospitals which are presently catering to Aarogyasri scheme will be approached by the state government, according to the new guidelines. Ayushman Bharat also covers Covid-19 treatment for the economically weaker sections of the society. The health insurance coverage is for Rs 5 lakh for beneficiaries. 

Like the Aarogyasri cards, there will be a separate PMJAY e-cards issued to the beneficiaries. 

 

...
Tags: ayushman bharat, telangana signs ayushman bharat, aarogyasri health care trust, kcr, private hospitals, yushman bharat covid-19 treatment, aarogyasri cards, pmjay e-cards
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat. (Photo: File/PTI)

Tauktae tears up Gujarat coast; 13 dead, 16,000 houses damaged

The association said that during the pandemic, infected healthcare workers and their families have not been able to find beds anywhere and therefore the government should increase bed capacity. — Representational image/DC

Junior doctors in Telangana to strike work from May 26 for hiked stipend

Despite early warnings of Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone sank a barge that had living quarters for employees working offshore, while two other construction barges lost anchors and drifted away. — PTI

390 missing from ONGC barges, search operations on



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NRC coordinator moves apex court for comprehensive reverification

It is significant that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at his first press conference after taking office, made it clear his government would seek NRC re-verification. — PTI

Stalin announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

After 8 years, India, EU to resume trade talks

The connectivity pact will also “promote fast and effective roll-out of 5G on the basis of global standards” and enhance cooperation through “submarine cables and satellite networks”. — PTI

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham