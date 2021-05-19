Telangana joins Centre's Ayushman, inks pact

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government has decided to implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) scheme. It signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Health Authority to this effect on Tuesday.

The state government has finalised the guidelines for implementation of the scheme in the state. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has asked officials to extend medical services to the people according to the guidelines. The guidelines will have to be implemented in the empanelled hospitals by the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Private hospitals which are part of Aarogyasri scheme should be enrolled in the scheme to implement Ayushman Bharat. Small and big hospitals which are presently catering to Aarogyasri scheme will be approached by the state government, according to the new guidelines. Ayushman Bharat also covers Covid-19 treatment for the economically weaker sections of the society. The health insurance coverage is for Rs 5 lakh for beneficiaries.

Like the Aarogyasri cards, there will be a separate PMJAY e-cards issued to the beneficiaries.