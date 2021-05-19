Nation Politics 19 May 2021 31,662 fishermen in ...
Nation, Politics

31,662 fishermen in East, West Godavari districts get Rs.31.65 cr

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2021, 1:32 am IST
Updated May 19, 2021, 7:31 am IST
West Godavari collector Karthikeya Misra said that 1,449 families would get Rs 1.44 crore in the district
Fishermen felicitate chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after he released the funds under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme at his camp office. (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM))
 Fishermen felicitate chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after he released the funds under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme at his camp office. (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM))

KAKINADA: As many as 31,662 fishermen families got Rs 31.65 crore as compensation towards the losses they incur due to ban on fishing during the conservation period from April 15 to June 14. Each family was paid Rs 10,000 in East and West Godavari districts Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended the benefits under the YSR Fishermen Bharosa Scheme on Tuesday through a video conference.

East Godavari collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that 30,213 fishermen families including 84 OCs, 198 SCs and 11 STs were getting Rs 30.21 crore aid. He said the government had already released Rs 78 crore compensation to be given by Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.

 

West Godavari collector Karthikeya Misra said that 1,449 families would get Rs 1.44 crore in the district. Narasapuram MLA M. Prasada Raju handed over a cheque for the amount to the fisheries department officials.

Participating in the video conference, a fisherman Barre Lakshmi Narasimha Raju of China Boddu Venkatayapalem in Tallarevu mandal praised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for implementing the welfare schemes for the fishermen community.

Expressing his happiness over getting Rs 10,000 into his account, he said that during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the fishermen were facing difficulties to get even loans from private financiers and under such circumstances, the state government provided a breather to them. He mentioned that in the past, if an elder or bread-winner of the family died, the family used to face difficulties for eking out their livelihood. But, now, the government was giving Rs.10 lakh compensation to such bereaved families and it would help them greatly. He opined that if the government established more minor ports on the lines of fishing harbours, the fishermen would get employment.

 

Participating in the video conference from the collectorate at Kakinada, BC Welfare Minister Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that the CM increased the subsidy on diesel from Rs 6.03 to Rs  9. Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy advised that the fishermen get their nets and boats repaired during the conservation period.

...
Tags: ban on fishing, rs 78 crore compensation, fishermen families iclude scs sts and bcs, rs 78 crore compensation given by gujarat state petroleum corporation, raghurama krishnam raju, raghurama krishnam raju arrested, put in hospital
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat. (Photo: File/PTI)

Tauktae tears up Gujarat coast; 13 dead, 16,000 houses damaged

The association said that during the pandemic, infected healthcare workers and their families have not been able to find beds anywhere and therefore the government should increase bed capacity. — Representational image/DC

Junior doctors in Telangana to strike work from May 26 for hiked stipend

Despite early warnings of Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone sank a barge that had living quarters for employees working offshore, while two other construction barges lost anchors and drifted away. — PTI

390 missing from ONGC barges, search operations on



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NRC coordinator moves apex court for comprehensive reverification

It is significant that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at his first press conference after taking office, made it clear his government would seek NRC re-verification. — PTI

Stalin announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

After 8 years, India, EU to resume trade talks

The connectivity pact will also “promote fast and effective roll-out of 5G on the basis of global standards” and enhance cooperation through “submarine cables and satellite networks”. — PTI

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham