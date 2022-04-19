Nation Politics 19 Apr 2022 TRS workers attack B ...
Nation, Politics

TRS workers attack Bandi’s yatra, damage vehicles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 19, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Sanjay, speaking at Vemula after the TRS workers’ attempt to obstruct his Praja Sangrama Yatra, declared such attempts will not stop him
BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his padayatra at Alampur on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)
HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra on Monday faced resistance from Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) workers at Vemula village in Itikyal mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, leading to some tense moments and resulting in damage to some cars, even as party workers from the two sides indulged in fisticuffs.

Sanjay, speaking at Vemula after the TRS workers’ attempt to obstruct his Praja Sangrama Yatra, declared such attempts will not stop him. He said he would continue with his padayatra and highlight failures of the TRS government in the state.

 

BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna told reporters that the police had prior information about the plans of TRS workers to obstruct Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, but did nothing to prevent the incident. It may be recalled that before starting his padayatra on April 14, Sanjay had said that he had information that TRS workers would attack him to stop him from his march.

On Monday, during the clash, some TRS workers rushed towards Sanjay but were prevented by the police from reaching the BJP leader.

But before the TRS workers could be moved away from Sanjay and other BJP leaders and workers taking part in the padayatra, TRS workers pelted stones, resulting in damage to a few vehicles. Workers from both sides threw stones at each other. All vehicles that were damaged belonged to BJP workers, Aruna said.

 

She said irrespective of the provocations, the BJP workers would stay disciplined and not fall into the TRS trap of reacting to such acts by the ruling party workers. “Our padayatra is a peaceful one and will remain peaceful,” she said.

The party's floor leader in the Assembly, Raja Singh, said the attack by the TRS workers on Sanjay was a clear indication of failure of the government, and added that if an MP and state party leader of the BJP could not be provided protection in Telangana, the fate of the common people could only be imagined. If such incidents recur, the consequences would be severe, Raja Singh warned.

 

Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, praja sangrama yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


