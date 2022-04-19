Jagan to meet Haryana counterpart today in Vizag

Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would meet Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday.

The one-on-one meet will be held at a private facility. This has created a buzz among the citizens that there would be chances of cooperation between the two states in fields like industry, particulary in Vizag which is tagged as the IT Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Prior to the meet, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath met the Haryana CM and accompanied Khattar on his visit to the Lord Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam here.

The IT minister said that the meet between the two CM was meant to be a friendly gesture.

As per the schedule, Jagan will start from Gannavaram airport at 10.25 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.05 am. He will proceed to Pema Wellness Resort at Rushikonda here at 11.50 am and meet the Haryana CM. Jagan will leave Visakhapatnam at 1.25 pm and arrive at his residence at Tadepalli at 2.30 pm.

The Haryana CM is in the city for the last few days on a personal tour which lasts till April 20.