Nation Politics 19 Apr 2022 Jagan to meet Haryan ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan to meet Haryana counterpart today in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Apr 19, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is in the city for the last few days on a personal tour which lasts till April 20
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Image by arrangement)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Image by arrangement)

Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would meet Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday.

The one-on-one meet will be held at a private facility. This has created a buzz among the citizens that there would be chances of cooperation between the two states in fields like industry, particulary in Vizag which is tagged as the IT Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

 

Prior to the meet, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath met the Haryana CM and accompanied Khattar on his visit to the Lord Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam here.

The IT minister said that the meet between the two CM was meant to be a friendly gesture.

As per the schedule, Jagan will start from Gannavaram airport at 10.25 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.05 am. He will proceed to Pema Wellness Resort at Rushikonda here at 11.50 am and meet the Haryana CM. Jagan will leave Visakhapatnam at 1.25 pm and arrive at his residence at Tadepalli at 2.30 pm.

 

The Haryana CM is in the city for the last few days on a personal tour which lasts till April 20.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, haryana chief minister manohar lal khattar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Congress corporators in Khammam Municipal Corporation say their wards are being denied their share of funds by the TRS party that rules the corporation, as part of attempts to force them to join the ruling party. (file photo)

Congress corporators being forced to join TRS

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (C). (Image by Arrangement)

TRS cadre can’t stop padayatra, says Bandi

Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’s single largest floating solar power project (3MW) in Vizag is likely to be operational by May. (DC file photo)

3MW floating solar system in Vizag to generate power from May

Boys are bringing water from nearby borewells for bath and ablutions, but girls students can’t go outside. (Representational Image)

Shortage of water hurts adolescent girl students’ health at Govt institutions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress rules out pact with TRS in Telangana

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

List of ticket aspirants for BJP is growing in Adilabad district

Dr. Mallikarjun Reddy of Nirmal had joined the party during the ongoing Bandi Sanjay’s (in picture) Praja Sangram Yatra. — DC Image

13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Karnataka CM Bommai sounds poll bugle for 2023 elections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->