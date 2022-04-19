Five AP ministers assume charge at auspicious mahurats

Vijayawada: Five ministers who assumed charge in their respective chambers amidst chanting of vedas by the priests at the AP Secretariat here on Monday expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving them an opportunity to serve the people of the state.

Those who took charge include Merugu Nagarjuna (minister for social welfare), K. Narayana Swamy (deputy CM for excise), Kottu Satyanarayana (deputy CM for endowments), Taneti Vanitha (minister for home and disaster management) and Vidadala Rajini (minister for health, family welfare and medical education).

Nagarjuna assured that all efforts will be made to ensure welfare schemes reach the targeted beneficiaries especially those who belonged to Dalit community. He signed on the file pertaining to the posting of an official on deputation in the department while his second file dealt with the removal a new deputy director in social welfare department in West Godavari.

Narayana Swamy vowed to curb illicitly distilled liquor in the state as its brewing and sale were becoming rampant. He appended his first signature on the file pertaining to providing medical reimbursement to the two employees who died due to ill-health while working in the department.

Satyanarayana vowed to protect properties of the temples in the state and signed on a project worth of Rs 3,000 crore to be taken up by the TTD.

Vanitha assured efforts to ensure accountability, transparency, quick response and friendly policing in the police department in the state and called for support from the people to maintain law and order properly.

Rajani vowed to get works started for construction of 16 government medical colleges in the state by end of April and said that she would make all efforts to help the poor patients get quality health care in the state.

Meanwhile, BC welfare and information and public relation minister Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopal Krishna said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given more responsibility to him by giving cabinet berth to him for the second time. He took up thanks giving to Mr Jagan rally from Penuguduru village in Kakinada Rural Mandal.

Many of the Ruling YSRC workers participated in the rally. He said that the voters of Ramachandrapuram Assembly Constituency blessed him by winning as MLA and Jagan Mohan Reddy had been given minister’s post. He said that YSR had given him the Zilla Parishad Chairman Post. He said that he would take the government schemes to the people and he would work with commitment and dedication.

Kakinada MLA Kurasala Kannababu, Kakinada Lok Sabha Member Vanga Gita, Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy and others greeted Venu.