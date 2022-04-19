Nation Politics 19 Apr 2022 Eyeing 2024 LS polls ...
Nation, Politics

Eyeing 2024 LS polls, Congress top brass brainstorms roadmap with Prashant Kishor

ANI
Published Apr 19, 2022, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 1:17 pm IST
This is the third meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Prashant Kishor in the last four days amid speculation that he may join the Congress
Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi amid speculations about joining Congress. (ANI)
 Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi amid speculations about joining Congress. (ANI)

New Delhi: Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress top brass, including interim president Sonia Gandhi, is holding another meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor here on Tuesday.

Sources said that Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, AK Antony, Ambika Soni and Randeep Surjewala, are also taking part in the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence.

 

This is the third meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Prashant Kishor in the last four days amid speculation that the poll strategist may join the Congress. The first meeting took place on April 16 while the second was held on April 18.

According to the sources, two more such meetings are scheduled in the coming days.

Earlier, Venugopal had said that Kishor had given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 General elections.

Answering queries, he said the role of Kishor in the Congress party will be known within a week.

Sources told ANI that Kishor, in his presentation, suggested that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed.

 

Kishor is learnt to have said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections.

These meetings are also taking place in the backdrop of Congress' poll preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections this year.

After the recent poll debacle in five states, Congress is seeking to restart negotiations with Kishor. The results of five Assembly polls came as a shock to Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

 

...
Tags: prashant kishor, 2024 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Dingaleshwara Swamiji of the Balehosur Mutt. (ANI)

Seer accuses Karnataka govt of asking 30% cut in grants for mutts

Security personnel patrol in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Heavy police deployment to continue in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Officials

The breach has been reported on certain WhatsApp groups, the defence sources told (Representational image: PTI)

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, probe underway

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment collects a sample to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus (LIU JIN / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 11,860, daily fatalities down to 1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress rules out pact with TRS in Telangana

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Mamata calls non-BJP CMs' meet on Centre's interference

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Pak hits out at India, US over terror swipe

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2R) and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L) leave after a meeting in Karachi on April 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal by-polls: Clean sweep in sight for TMC in Asansol, Ballygunge

TMC candidate Babul Supriyo at the counting centre during Ballygunge Assembly by-polls result day in Kolkata, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI)

BJP favouring North, says RTI activist

Chhattisgarh has been allotted 11 Navodaya schools, Gujarat 8, Madhya Pradesh 4, Uttar Pradesh 6, Jammu and Kashmir 5 and Delhi 7. (Representational Image/ DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->