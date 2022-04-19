Elaborate arrangements for CM Jagan programme in Ongole on Apr 22

Arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to Ongole on April 22 when he would launch the third round of the YSR Zero Interest scheme. (file photo)

Nellore: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to Ongole on April 22 when he would launch the third round of the YSR Zero Interest scheme.

Sources said he is likely to make an announcement on an important position he is planning to give to his close relative, former energy minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Balineni had kept himself away from all activities after he found his name missing from the list of ministers during the recent rejig of the state cabinet.

Advisor to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna tried to pacify him. Sources said the CM promised a suitable position to him.

“Though the third round of Zero Interest Scheme was supposed to be held in some other district, the venue was changed to Ongole in view of the promise made to Balineni,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Balineni is coming to Ongole with hundreds of followers and legislators of Prakasam in cars from Boppidi village on Monday evening.

He will attend a review meeting related to the CM visit, on Tuesday.

In Ongole, the helipad for the CM’s visit is likely to be arranged either at ABM College Ground or PTC Ground. The PVR High School Ground is being considered for the holding of the event. The CM will also attend a private function, where he will bless a newly wedded couple.