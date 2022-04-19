Nation Politics 19 Apr 2022 Black flags shown ag ...
Nation, Politics

Black flags shown against TN Guv, oppn AIADMK & BJP question govt over incident

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2022, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 4:41 pm IST
Agitators raise slogans for 'not respecting the (state) Assembly,' in an apparent reference to a number of bills pending with the Governor
 Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. (File)

Mayiladuthurai: Activists of various political outfits staged a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi here on Tuesday, when he visited a well-known mutt in the district.

Local BJP functionaries accorded a warm welcome to the Governor by holding the Indian tricolour during his visit to the Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt here.

 

Earlier, a number of activists belonging to different political outfits and parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Left workers, waved black flags against Ravi and were later detained by the police.

TV visuals showed some of the protesters purportedly trying to hurl the flagpoles on the Governor's convoy.

Opposition AIADMK and BJP expressed concern over the incident.

The agitators were heard raising slogans against Ravi for "not respecting the (state) Assembly," in an apparent reference to a number of bills, including one against NEET, pending with the Governor.

 

They raised slogans including "Go Back" aimed at the Governor. Some also carried placards against the mutt for the Governor's visit there.

Responding to the protest, AIADMK Joint Coordinator and state Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation, citing the "Governor could not travel within Tamil Nadu." He claimed the Governor's convoy was targeted with stones and flagpoles by "anti-social elements."

"When the Governor himself has no security, one wonders how this government will provide security for the common people," he said in a statement.

 

Calling for the immediate arrest of those behind the incident, he also sought Chief Minister M K Stalin's response over the matter, pointing out that he 'held' the Police department, by virtue of handling the Home portfolio.

BJP state president K Annamalai alleged that Ravi's security was "thoroughly compromised" during the latter's visit here.

He claimed stones and flagpoles were thrown on Ravi's convoy by "hooligans backed by DMK party".

"...the state government is responsible for this security threat," Annamalai said in a tweet and lashed out at the chief minister over the episode.

 

The ruling DMK-piloted Assembly bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) has become a bone of contention between the government and the Raj Bhavan, with Ravi returning the original bill adopted by the House in September last year in February 2022, with the House once again resolving on the matter days after.

The DMK and its allies had boycotted the Tamil New Year 'At Home' reception organised by Ravi last week.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had said on Monday that participation would have meant hurting people's sentiments and further eroding the dignity of the House, as the anti-NEET Bill was stuck in the Raj Bhavan and lying unattended.

 

Tags: anti-neet bill, tamil nadu governor r n ravi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


