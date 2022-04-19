Nation Politics 19 Apr 2022 AP, Harayana CMs exc ...
Nation, Politics

AP, Harayana CMs exchange IT knowledge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Apr 19, 2022, 11:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 11:07 pm IST
It was a courtesy call on the Haryana Chief Minister, who has been undergoing treatment at the wellness centre for the last four days
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar at a private wellness resort at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar at a private wellness resort at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. It was a courtesy call on the Haryana Chief Minister, who has been undergoing treatment at the wellness centre for the last four days.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath and former minister and Bheemli MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

 

Both CMs exchanged the welfare schemes that they have launched and the industrial development they were proposing to introduce in their respective states. Much of the discussion was about IT and related industries, said minister Amarnath.

“The Chief Secretaries of both the States will meet and discuss the sharing of new projects, possibly which will come in the joint sector,” Amarnath said.

After the meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy flew back to Vijayawada at 3.15 pm.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the airport at 11.40 am and was received by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Chief Ministers Peedka Rajanna Dora, Mutyala Naidu, ministers Amarnath, Dadiseti Raja, Lok Sabha members M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Dr K. Satyavati and G. Madhavi, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri, MLCs Vamsi Krishna Yadav and Varudu Kalyani. Chairperson of zilla parishad J. Subhadra was also present.

 

The Chief Minister spoke to the ministers and MLAs before leaving for Rushikonda.

Meanwhile, the Left leaders said the trip “looked suspicious” as the Chief Minister made no public statements on issues related to local problems.

“We were surrounded by the police from the early morning till the Chief Minister left the city as if we would create a law and order problem,’’ said floor leader of CPM in GVMC and city secretary of the party B. Ganga Rao.

He said CPM wanted to give a memorandum to the Chief Minister to make an announcement on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as the process of evaluation had begun.

 

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, chief minister manohar lal khattar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


