Nation Politics 19 Apr 2021 CM Jagan releases Rs ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan releases Rs 671 cr, to benefit students pursue higher studies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 20, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2021, 12:01 am IST
The CM said that under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, so far, an amount of Rs 4,879 crore was spent on 10.88 lakh students
At a programme held at CM’s camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister stated that the main objective in coming up with Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme was to make education accessible to the poor students. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 At a programme held at CM’s camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister stated that the main objective in coming up with Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme was to make education accessible to the poor students. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the first tranche of Rs 671.45 crore by crediting into bank accounts of mothers of 10.88 lakh students to help them pursue higher studies under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme for the academic year 2020-21.

At a programme held at CM’s camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister stated that the main objective in coming up with Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme was to make education accessible to the poor students. Education was a wealth that can make students sustain on their own.

 

He explained about a series of schemes rolled out to promote education like Jagananna Goru Mudha, Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena in order to ensure that no family should fall into debts for the sake of providing education for their children. He said that under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, so far, an amount of Rs 4,879 crore was spent on 10.88 lakh students. Referring to the earlier practice where the fee-reimbursement amount used to be paid into the bank accounts of the owners of educational institutions, the new facility provides for cash assistance to the mothers of students directly.

 

Meanwhile, the education authorities advised the beneficiaries of the scheme to call on toll-free number 1902 in case they find any problem in the implementation of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena. Under the scheme, fee reimbursement is done in four phases. The first installment was released on Monday, the second to be released in July, third in December and fourth in February.

Apart from releasing Rs 4,207.85 crore towards reimbursement for 2019-20, the state government also cleared dues of Rs 1,880 crore of the previous government for 2018-19.

 

...
Tags: jagananna vidya deevena scheme, jagan mohan reddy, jagananna goru mudha, amma vodi and vasati deevena, fee-reimbursement in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 22 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

AP registered a record number of deaths at 38 on Wednesday, with Krishna registering the highest of 10. — DC file photo

Andhra Pradesh nears 10,000-mark in Covid cases, 38 deaths

On the first day of Brahmotsavam the utsava idols (procession idols) Rama, Sita and blessed the devotees on Sesha Vahana conducted in Ekantam at 7 pm. — DC file photo/S. Surender Reddy

Vontimitta Brahmotsavam begins with Dhwajarohanam

This year the ZojiLa Pass opened after a closure of 110 days, compared to an average of 150 days in previous years. — Representational image

ZojlLa Pass reopens: Big relief for Ladakh, Army

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manmohan offers Modi tips on Covid fight as cases touch 2.61L

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five ways on how to tackle the present pandemic situation. (Photo: PTI)

Election Commission slaps 24-hr campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee

The EC concluded that it “carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view” that Ms Banerjee “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process”. — PTI

BJP seeks 25 seats from AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

it is believed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits Chennai and finalise the seat sharing. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to chug into Palakkad with E Sreedharan's candidature

The former technocrat, who has vowed to make Palakakad city the best in the country in five years, talks more development and less politics during the campaign meetings. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham