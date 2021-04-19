BJP, Jenasena tie up for Khammam

HYDERABAD: At long last, the BJP and the Jana Sena have come under one roof to fight elections. On Sunday, leaders from both parties met and discussed a pre-poll alliance for the elections to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC).

On sunday, Jana Sena former legislator Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy and Jana Sena Telangana in-charge Shankar Goud discussed their respective strengths in Khammam.

BJP sources said that they offered 10 to 15 seats to the Jana Sena, which has been seeking 20-25 seats. In all there are 60 divisions in the KMC. However, there is uncertainty on whether the alliance was only for Khammam or for the entire state: Elections are also due to the Warangal Municipal Corporation and five other civic bodies. It is believed that the decision has been left for a later meeting between key leaders from both parties.

Recently, Jana Sena supported TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi for the recent Legislative Councill elections and not BJP nominee N. Ramchander Rao. Party leaders opined that this was because BJP did not take the Jana Sena cadre seriously.

It may be recalled that during the GHMC elections, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay had announced that they would not have an alliance with any party in Telangana. Ironically, two days later, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and the party’s OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and sought his party support in the GHMC elections. The actor-politician agreed and gave a call to his candidates to withdraw their nominations.

There is confusion over the alliance and none is sure how firm it is in Telangana.