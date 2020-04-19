Nation Politics 19 Apr 2020 Only a heartless gov ...
Nation, Politics

Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing: Chidrambaram on hunger

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2020, 10:16 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 10:16 am IST
Why cannot government save them from hunger and protect their dignity by transferring cash to every poor family
People wait to receive food amid nationwide lockdown in Kolkata. PTI photo
 People wait to receive food amid nationwide lockdown in Kolkata. PTI photo

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday urged the government to transfer cash and distribute free foodgrains to the poor, saying only a heartless government will not do anything.

He said more and more people have run out of cash and are standing in queues for free cooked food.

 

"There is overwhelming evidence that more and more people have run out of cash and are forced to stand in lines to collect free cooked food. Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing," he said.

"Why cannot government save them from hunger and protect their dignity by transferring cash to every poor family," he asked.

"Why can't government distribute, free of cost, a small part of the 77 million tonnes of grain with FCI to families who need the grain to feed themselves," he also asked.

"These two questions are both economic and moral questions. Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman have failed to answer both questions, as the nation watches helplessly," the former Finance Minister said on Twitter.

Chidambaram has been seeking transfer of cash to the poor who are finding it difficult to survive without employment amid the countrywide lockdown. 

Thousands of migrant workers have been stranded at various State borders in the country while seeking to reach their homes in villages, creating law and order situations at some places.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, starvation death, coronavirus in india, migrant workers, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Workers spray disinfectant on a building. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu likely to ease curbs in selective sectors

Women return home with sacks of fodder for cattle, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at a village in Nadia. PTI photo

Maharashtra tops covid fatalities followed by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat

A man takes care of a child while sitting on a pavement during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo

Kejriwal clarifies on lockdown relaxation in Delhi

Medics arrange samples of a new fast test (Rapid test) for coronavirus at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu hopeful of flattening the curve as Covid cases witness a dip



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia writes to PM Modi on corona, seeks risk allowance for healthcare workers

A doctor checks temperature of passengers at a bus stand as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, before they leave for their destinations, in Jammu. PTI photo

Privileges given to former J&K chief ministers withdrawn

Representational picture

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

Shivraj Singh Chouhan back as Madhya Pradesh CM for record fourth time

A video grab showing Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham