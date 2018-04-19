search on deccanchronicle.com
Ministerial panels of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh put in cold storage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Apr 19, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Committees met thrice with Governor but no progress made.
Hyderabad: The ministerial committees of TS and AP which were formed to discuss and resolve bifurcation-related issues have been put in cold storage. The committees met thrice with Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan but there has been no progress. Neither state government nor the Governor has shown much interest in the process.

On the advice of Mr Narasimhan both Telugu states formed ministerial committees to resolve the pending issues. The TS government appointed irr-igation minister T. Harish Rao, power minister G. Jagadeeswar Reddy and government advisor G. Vivekananda to the committee. 

 

The AP government app-ointed finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, transport minister K. Atchennaidu and government chief whip Kalva Srinivasulu (now a minister). 

The committees were to discuss issues arising out of the AP Reorganisation Act. One of them was handing over the Secretariat buildings and others allotted to AP state which are vacant after the AP administration shifted to Amaravati. 

TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao proposed demolishing the existing Secretariat buildings and constructing a new building in the same place. 

Later Mr Rao changed the venue and proposed the new secretariat building be located at the Bison polo grounds. There was thus no need to hand over the Secretariat buildings by the Andhra Pradesh government. 

Andhra Pradesh ministers told the Governor that the committees have to discuss all pending issues related to AP Reorgani-sation Act and not just handing over of the buildings allotted to AP. 

But though the committees have met three times nothing of any substance has emerged due to lack of interest by all parties.

