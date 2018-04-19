KCR cheated Lord Rama too, says TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy puts on the tribal headgear that was presented to him by local leaders at Mulugu before he commenced his Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra on Wednesday. Congress leader in Council Shabbir Ali and other Congress leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Balram Naik, Sitakka, Mallu Ravi, D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Dr Vijaya Rama Rao and Rajender Reddy were also present. (Photo: P. Anil Kumar)

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has cheated not only the people but also Lord Rama of Bhadrachalam.

Addressing a road show at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday, as part of a Bus Yatra, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Mr KCR had announced Rs 100 crore for the development of Bhadrachalam temple but till today, even Rs 100 was not released for this.

He said that the TRS leaders of Bhadrachalam are running sand mafia and corruption and irregular activities are increasing. Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said the people will teach the TRS a lesson in the coming elections and the Congress will be voted to power.

The TPCC president announced that if the Congress comes to power, Bhadrachalam will be developed as a temple city. He said that double-bedroom houses will be constructed for all eligible pe-rsons in their own lands.

TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Bhadrachalam agency area was developed during the Congress regime.

Mr Vikramarka said the TRS government had been creating problems for the tribal people. He said that in the next elections, Congress will win in Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency.