Revanth: KTR trying to save BRS bigwigs involved in TSPSC scam

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that IT minister K.T. Rama Rao was trying to save his party leaders from the TSPSC question papers leakage scam by stating that only two persons were involved in the scam. Making scapegoat of lower-grade employees, he was protecting the BRS

bigwigs, who were involved in the racket, said Reddy, whose ‘Haath se haath jodo’ padayatra continued in Kamareddy Assembly constituency on Saturday.

On Rama Rao’s argument that an IT minister cannot be linked to TSPSC affairs, he asked ‘on what basis did he and T. Harish Rao review the issue while ignoring education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy , chief secretary, DGP and SIT officials’.

Stating that question papers of all competitive exams were leaked by the BRS government, he said that nailing the culprits was important.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha faced allegations in recruitment of Singareni jobs in 2015 and 2017, he alleged. The leakage of Eamcet question papers and faulty valuation of Intermediate answer sheets led to 25 students dying by suicide, he said.

Reddy demanded that the TSPSC case should be investigated by either CBI or a sitting judge.

The TPCC president said that the Congress party will stage protests across the state on March 19 against the scam. Reddy said that he will participate in the deeksha at Gandhari on Sunday.