Paper leak: BJP demands resignation of KCR, KTR

WARANGAL: BJP district unit president Rao Padma on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy, secretary Anitha Ramchandran and all the board members immediately taking the responsibility for the leakage of question papers of examinations conducted by the TSPSC.

She asked what was the use of suspending the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Instead, the family rule of Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao should be suspended for troubling the people of Telangana by indulging in several irregularities and corruption, said the BJP leader.

Mild tension prevailed for a while as the police arrested Rao Padma and BJP activists, who tried to lay siege to the collectorate following a rally from Adalat Circle. A heated argument tool place between the police and the protesters for preventing them from entering the collectorate. The situation was later brought under control by the police.

Earlier, Rao Padma, along with party leaders, staged a dharna at the Telangana Martyrs statue near Adalat Circle in Hanamkonda district on Saturday, in protest against the arrests of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajendar. Apart from an inquiry by a sitting judge into the question paper leakage case, the protesters demanded the state government sanction Rs 1 lakh as compensation to each student who appeared for the examinations conducted by the TSPSC.

Rao Padma alleged that the lives of lakhs of unemployed youths had been brought onto the roads once again due to the inefficiency of the BRS government. To cover its failure, the government has resorted to playing a new drama to divert the attention of the people, she alleged.

She slammed the government for its irresponsible attitude towards the unemployed youths who had spent lakhs of rupees for coaching and preparation for the examinations facing a lot of hardships.

Rao Padma questioned the silence of the Chief Minister and his ministers, who are shamelessly busy rallying around the liquorgate accused MLC K. Kavitha.

Former MLAs M. Dharma Rao, M. Bikshapati, Ch. Srinivas Reddy, A. Rakesh Reddy, corporators G. Shivamurthy, Satyanarayana, Guru Prasad, Sadanandam, Jayanth Lal, Jithendar Reddy, Kumaraswamy, Vijay Chander Reddy, Ravula Kishan and Ashok Reddy were present.