BJP does not harass opponents, but does not spare corrupt: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government has not harassed any state government or opposition leaders, but that it dealt strictly with corrupt leaders.

“BJP taken a policy decision to curb corruption and familial rule in the country. There is no need for either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP to haunt any political opponent. BJP government is busy with ensuring India can compete with other developed countries in the world; it has no time to chase political opponents,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons in Hyderabad on Sunday, Kishan slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that his family’s involvement in the liquor business came to the fore only due to the central agencies’ probe into the Delhi liquor scam.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao dishonoured the sacrifices of Indian Army personnel, but on facing severe charges, the Kalvakuntla family members are posing like freedom fighters,” he said.

Kishan also found fault with IT minister K.T. Rama Rao over the TSPSC paper leak, claiming that 30 lakh youths were affected due to the inefficiency of the BRS government.

Kishan Reddy, announcing that the BJP will give 33 per cent of its MLA tickets to women in the next elections, took a swipe at K. Kavitha saying that she has no moral right to agitate for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“To shield herself from the investigation agencies’ probe into the Delhi liquor scam, Kavitha began the agitation. The BRS government, in its first Cabinet, ignored women’s representation, like Islamic nations,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad in April to lay the foundation stone for Secunderabad Railway Station remodelling work, at RS 720 crore.

The minister also said that a textile park will be set up in the state with F5 vision, at Rs 4,445 crore. “I am personally favouring a textile park in Warangal, which is geographically at the centre of Telangana and is close to ports in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.