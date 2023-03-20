  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 19 Mar 2023 BJP does not harass ...
Nation, Politics

BJP does not harass opponents, but does not spare corrupt: Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2023, 7:31 am IST
Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy addressed mediapersons in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
 Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy addressed mediapersons in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government has not harassed any state government or opposition leaders, but that it dealt strictly with corrupt leaders.

“BJP taken a policy decision to curb corruption and familial rule in the country. There is no need for either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP to haunt any political opponent. BJP government is busy with ensuring India can compete with other developed countries in the world; it has no time to chase political opponents,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons in Hyderabad on Sunday, Kishan slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that his family’s involvement in the liquor business came to the fore only due to the central agencies’ probe into the Delhi liquor scam.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao dishonoured the sacrifices of Indian Army personnel, but on facing severe charges, the Kalvakuntla family members are posing like freedom fighters,” he said.

Kishan also found fault with IT minister K.T. Rama Rao over the TSPSC paper leak, claiming that 30 lakh youths were affected due to the inefficiency of the BRS government.

Kishan Reddy, announcing that the BJP will give 33 per cent of its MLA tickets to women in the next elections, took a swipe at K. Kavitha saying that she has no moral right to agitate for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“To shield herself from the investigation agencies’ probe into the Delhi liquor scam, Kavitha began the agitation. The BRS government, in its first Cabinet, ignored women’s representation, like Islamic nations,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad in April to lay the foundation stone for Secunderabad Railway Station remodelling work, at RS 720 crore.

The minister also said that a textile park will be set up in the state with F5 vision, at Rs 4,445 crore. “I am personally favouring a textile park in Warangal, which is geographically at the centre of Telangana and is close to ports in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

...
Tags: union minister for tourism and culture g kishan reddy, narendra modi government, prime minister narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kodandarama Swamy Temple Vontimitta — DC Image

Vontimitta temple readying for Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam

Ranga Rao felt this is a good augury for Telugu Desam, as ruling party’s threats, intimidation and cash offers have not worked. (Photo By Arrangement)

MLC polls a verdict against three capitals: TD

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy observed deeksha in Gandhari of Yellareddy Assembly constituency in Kamareddy district on Sunday. (DC Image)

KTR office responsible for TSPSC scam: Revanth

IT minister Gudivada Amarnath. (DC)

AP makes efforts to expedite execution of Kadapa Steel Plant: Gudivada



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

From truck driver to Bhindranwale 2.0 - ISI hand behind Amritpal Singh

'Waris Punjab De' founder Amritpal Singh visits Golden Temple after the release of his associate Lovepreet Toofan from the Amritsar Central Jail (File Photo: PTI)

No Opposition front is possible without Congress: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Regional parties to play key role in defeating BJP in 2024: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting with Samajwadi party workers, in Kolkata. .(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Karnataka polls: Congress to unleash big guns as Rahul on ground tomorrow

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Mamata Banerjee revives bid for non-Congress front

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and National Vice-President Kironmoy Nanda during a meeting, in Kolkata, Friday, March 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->