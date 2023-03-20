  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 19 Mar 2023 BJP announces deeksh ...
Nation, Politics

BJP announces deeksha seeking KTR’s sacking over TSPSC paper leak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2023, 12:24 am IST
BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar is welcomed by BJP party workers during the inauguration of BJP SC Morcha State Executive Meeting at Nampally in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: P.Surendra)
 BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar is welcomed by BJP party workers during the inauguration of BJP SC Morcha State Executive Meeting at Nampally in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Hyderabad: In a continued attack on the BRS over the TSPSC paper leak, the BJP on Sunday announced it would take up a deeksha at all district headquarters from Monday to press for the sacking of IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar — addressing the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha state executive committee meeting at the party headquarters on Sunday — said that they will hold the deeksha from 10 am to 1 pm with the slogan “We want our jobs”.

“We shall continue our agitation till the Chief Minister’s son is dismissed from the Cabinet and the unemployed youth who lost their precious time and energy be compensated with Rs 1 lakh each,” he said.

Claiming that the IT minister was involved in the scam, Bandi Sanjay said: “A retired official presently working in the CMO and other several bigwigs have a role in the conspiracy. Yet, the government is trying to wash its hands away by taking action against small fries and blame the BJP to divert the attention of the people from their people.”

Bandi Sanjay also questioned Chandrashekar Rao’s silence on the issue, when “30 lakh unemployed youth are facing problems” due to the leak.

“But his son speaks on issues of every other department, except his own IT department. He is not bothered about children being mauled by stray dogs or dying by falling in open drains or people getting killed in fire accidents,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay claimed that the BJP’s stance on the issue was backed by the job aspirants and that the party would serve their interests after winning the state polls this year.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Modern Ambedkar’, the BJP president said Modi followed the Antyodaya philosophy of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and initiated several revolutionary programmes for the benefit of various sections with the slogan ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas’.

“Sixty per cent of the beneficiaries of the PM’s schemes were from Dalit communities,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay accused Chandrashekar Rao of cheating Dalits by reneging on his promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister, providing three acres and disrespecting the Constitution. “It was only on a strong warning from the BJP that the KCR government speeded up works on the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund,” he said.

He also accused the state government of pushing Telangana into a debt trap, citing its indiscriminate borrowings. “There is no way the BRS would repay all these loans, if it is voted to power again,” he said.

He called upon the Dalit Morcha to take the lead in launching a campaign to bring the BJP to power.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), tspsc paper leakage, bharatiya janata party (bjp), it minister k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

IT minister Gudivada Amarnath. (DC)

AP makes efforts to expedite execution of Kadapa Steel Plant: Gudivada

TS Haj committee chairman Mohammed Saleem informed that he was pursuing the matter with officials who extend the Rubath facility. (DC File Photo)

Haj 2023: TS Haj panel continues to push for restoration of Rubath

The first of the camps will be launched on April 25 at Victory Playground in Chaderghat. (Representational DC Image)

GHMC to hold summer coaching camps from April 25

The accused were identified as Dadi Dharmender Reddy involved in 18 cases in seven police stations and Donthi Sathi Reddy involved in 4 cases in Bibinagar police station limits. (Representational Image: DC Images)

2 detained in Hyderabad under PD Act for preparing fake land papers



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

From truck driver to Bhindranwale 2.0 - ISI hand behind Amritpal Singh

'Waris Punjab De' founder Amritpal Singh visits Golden Temple after the release of his associate Lovepreet Toofan from the Amritsar Central Jail (File Photo: PTI)

No Opposition front is possible without Congress: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Regional parties to play key role in defeating BJP in 2024: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting with Samajwadi party workers, in Kolkata. .(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Karnataka polls: Congress to unleash big guns as Rahul on ground tomorrow

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Mamata Banerjee revives bid for non-Congress front

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and National Vice-President Kironmoy Nanda during a meeting, in Kolkata, Friday, March 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->