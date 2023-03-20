BJP announces deeksha seeking KTR’s sacking over TSPSC paper leak

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar is welcomed by BJP party workers during the inauguration of BJP SC Morcha State Executive Meeting at Nampally in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Hyderabad: In a continued attack on the BRS over the TSPSC paper leak, the BJP on Sunday announced it would take up a deeksha at all district headquarters from Monday to press for the sacking of IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar — addressing the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha state executive committee meeting at the party headquarters on Sunday — said that they will hold the deeksha from 10 am to 1 pm with the slogan “We want our jobs”.

“We shall continue our agitation till the Chief Minister’s son is dismissed from the Cabinet and the unemployed youth who lost their precious time and energy be compensated with Rs 1 lakh each,” he said.

Claiming that the IT minister was involved in the scam, Bandi Sanjay said: “A retired official presently working in the CMO and other several bigwigs have a role in the conspiracy. Yet, the government is trying to wash its hands away by taking action against small fries and blame the BJP to divert the attention of the people from their people.”

Bandi Sanjay also questioned Chandrashekar Rao’s silence on the issue, when “30 lakh unemployed youth are facing problems” due to the leak.

“But his son speaks on issues of every other department, except his own IT department. He is not bothered about children being mauled by stray dogs or dying by falling in open drains or people getting killed in fire accidents,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay claimed that the BJP’s stance on the issue was backed by the job aspirants and that the party would serve their interests after winning the state polls this year.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Modern Ambedkar’, the BJP president said Modi followed the Antyodaya philosophy of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and initiated several revolutionary programmes for the benefit of various sections with the slogan ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas’.

“Sixty per cent of the beneficiaries of the PM’s schemes were from Dalit communities,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay accused Chandrashekar Rao of cheating Dalits by reneging on his promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister, providing three acres and disrespecting the Constitution. “It was only on a strong warning from the BJP that the KCR government speeded up works on the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund,” he said.

He also accused the state government of pushing Telangana into a debt trap, citing its indiscriminate borrowings. “There is no way the BRS would repay all these loans, if it is voted to power again,” he said.

He called upon the Dalit Morcha to take the lead in launching a campaign to bring the BJP to power.