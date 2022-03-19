Nation Politics 19 Mar 2022 Revanth accuses govt ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth accuses govt of forcefully taking lands for RRR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 7:12 am IST
Market value of the land per acre was Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore, but government was giving merely Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the farmers
Revanth asked the Chief Minister to sell his land holding at Rs 10 lakh per acre and distribute the same to those farmers who were losing their lands for the construction of the RRR.— DC Image
HYDERABAD: State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS government was forcibly taking lands from small and marginal farmers for laying the Regional Ring Road (RRR). Market value of the land per acre was Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore, but the government was giving merely Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the farmers, he said.

On the other hand, to protect the lands of his relative and Kaveri Seeds owner, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had redesigned the Kondapochammasagar reservoir, Revanth Reddy alleged.

 

Claiming that Rao had 500 acres of land in his farmhouse, the TPCC chief asked the Chief Minister to sell his land holding at Rs 10 lakh per acre and distribute the same to those farmers who were losing their lands for the construction of the RRR.

He, along with senior Congress leader and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, took part in the ‘sarvodaya padayatra’ which entered Gajwel Assembly constituency on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said the party would fight till justice was done for the poor farmers.

Revanth Reddy warned that they would “hang Chandrashekar Rao at the heart of Gajwel Assembly constituency” if the government did not buy paddy from the poor farmers.

 

He called upon the party leaders to take part in the padayatra along with Meenakshi till its completion. He made it clear that the Congress would continue to fight on behalf of the poor people in the state. He said the party was holding peaceful padayatras and public protest programmes by drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave.

Tags: revanth reddy, regional ring road, kondapochammasagar reservoir redesigned, sarvodaya padayatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


