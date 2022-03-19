Nation Politics 19 Mar 2022 Ten AAP MLAs inducte ...
Nation, Politics

Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2022, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2022, 12:23 pm IST
Among the 10, eight are first-time MLAs and all of them took the oath in Punjabi
AAP leader Dr Baljit Kaur take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet. (via ANI)
 AAP leader Dr Baljit Kaur take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet. (via ANI)

Chandigarh: Ten AAP MLAs were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab here on Saturday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Punjab Bhawan here.

 

Among the 10, eight are first-time MLAs. All of them took the oath in Punjabi.

Harpal Singh Cheema, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Harjot Singh Bains and Dr Baljit Kaur, the lone woman in the cabinet, were administered the oath.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

Punjab Governor had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann, who was sworn in as chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

 

The AAP bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

...
Tags: punjab cabinet, bhagwant mann, aam aadmi party (aap)
Location: India, Punjab


Related Stories

8 of 10 ministers in Punjab first-timers
Punjab govt to launch anti-corruption helpline on Mar 23: CM Bhagwant Mann
DC Edit | Hope marries pragmatism as Punjab rings in AAP 2.0
Anand K. Sahay | After Punjab, can AAP be a real alternative to BJP?

Latest From Nation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (AP)

Japan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with Modi

According to sources, his parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere, after paying their last respects. (PTI file image)

Body of Karnataka medical student killed in Ukraine to arrive on March 21

Jebi Mather (Photo by arrangement)

Jebi Mather to be Congress RS candidate from Kerala

According to police sources,

8 killed, over 20 critically injured in bus accident in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIMIM ready to ally with NCP and Cong; we are not 'B' team of BJP: Imtiaz Jaleel

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel (Twitter)

Ghulam Azad, other G-23 leaders to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul soon

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi. (Via ANI)

KCR front gets Uddhav Thackeray's Maha boost

Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interact with media during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Modi gives last push for final phase of UP elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for UP polls, in Varanasi district. (PTI Photo)

India, China to hold Round 15 of LAC talks at Chusul on Friday

After the disengagement from Gogra Post in August 2021 following the 12th round of talks, it was believed that the Hot Springs issued will be resolved quickly as it had in 2020 seen a partial rollback of troops. The Chinese, however, continued to drag their feet on further disengagement from the area. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->