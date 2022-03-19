Andhra Pradesh to help online property registration

The state government entered into a memorandum of understanding with Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited for sale of digital stamps and accordingly, it will enter into an agreement with village/ward secretariats, common service centres and stamps vendors for sale of digital stamps. — DC Image

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government will soon introduce digital stamps and online payment for registration of property documents and others at village/ward secretariats for the benefit of people.

Stamps and registration commissioner V. Ramakrishna in a statement said here on Saturday that the state government entered into a memorandum of understanding with Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited for sale of digital stamps and accordingly, it will enter into an agreement with village/ward secretariats, common service centres and stamps vendors for sale of digital stamps.

He said that efforts were on to set up nearly 3,000 intermediate centres for sale of digital stamps and at ward/village secretariats and digital assistants would be entrusted with the task of sale of digital stamps. So far registration of documents of property and others started at 37 village/ward secretariats in the state, he added.

Nearly 90 per cent of non-judicial stamps are being sold through vendors at present and the department of registration places order for stamp papers of denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 from the government printing press at Nashik and this exercise has become laborious and highly expensive for placing an order, transport, stocking and supply.

Moreover, the state government is also initiating measures for online payment of registration charges, user charges and stamp duty at SHCIL centres unlike the present practice of paying such charges through documents writers in the banks through challans.

With this, people can pay various charges for registration of property documents and others online and also get digital stamps ensuring transparency in the whole exercise and avoid anomalies as witnessed earlier.