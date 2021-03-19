YSRC winners from Kadapa municipalities sworn-in

Kottamaddi Suresh Babu has been retained as the Mayor of Kadapa while Machunur Chandra was sworn in as chairman of Mydukur municipality. — DC Image

KADAPA: Seven municipalities across the district and Kadapa Municipal Corporation (KMC) will have new governing bodies even as YSRC netted Mydukur municipality.

District collector Chevuru Harikiran administered the oath of office to the corporators here on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Bhasha and Kamalapuram MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy were present as ex-officio members.

The oath was administered in Telugu, Urdu and English as sought by the corporators. The mayor and deputy mayor were elected, subsequently. Kottamaddi Suresh Babu has been elected as the Mayor and Syed Mumtaz Begum as the deputy Mayor.

Stating that Kadapa city should be brought on the path of development in all possible ways, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was according special attention to the city.

The YSR Congress chose Beemunipalli Lakshmidevi from the weavers community as chairperson of Proddatur municipality andKhaza will be the deputy chairman. Although, Ravikumar Yadav was declared the chairman candidate by MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, the Chief Minister decided to give the top post to the weavers’ community.

M. Harshavardhan Reddy has been elected as municipal chairman and Jaibunnisa as his deputy.

Shaik Fayaz Basha and Dasaratha Rami Reddy were elected as Chairman and vice-chairman, respectively for the Rayachoti municipality. Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy was present in the event.

Vakamalla Rajagopal Reddy was sworn in as Badvel Chairman and Y. Gopalswamy as vice chairman. Velpula Shivamma is sworn as Municipal Chairperson for Jammalamadugu. Poreddy Ramalaxmamma was the deputy Chairman. Pallepu Varaprasad from BC category is the chairman of Pulivendula Municipality while Y.S. Manohar Reddy will be the vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, YSRC captured Mydukur municipality when a winner from Telugu Desam went to the YSR Congress camp and did not participate in the chairman’s election. With YSR Congress and Telugu Desam parties having 11 members each, Mydukuru MLA S.Raghuramireddy and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy voted as ex-officio members and the lone Jana Sena councillor remained neutral. Machunur Chandra was elected as chairman and Fayaz Sharif his deputy. Kadapa sub-collector Prithvi Tej administered the oath of office.