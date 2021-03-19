Telangana plea at High Court defending TRS MLA in citizenship row

Ramesh had got citizenship in 2007 through the normal process, which was endorsed by the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of the then Karimnagar district. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: In order to rescue TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh from the citizenship row, the Telangana state government has filed an affidavit before the High Court stating that Ramesh never violated any law or played fraud in getting Indian citizenship.

The affidavit was filed by Ravi Gupta, principal secretary, home, on behalf of the government stating that Ramesh had got citizenship in 2007 through the normal process, which was endorsed by the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of the then Karimnagar district.

“From then on, his conduct is good, he has no criminal background and no criminal case is pending against him. He is not involved in acts of terror, espionage, serious organised crime or war crime. His presence in India was never against public good,” the affidavit stressed.

Stating that the related row was started by Ramesh’s political opponent who had lost the elections to Ramesh several times, the affidavit said if the decision of the Union home ministry to scrap his citizenship is allowed to be implemented, Ramesh could become a stateless person. The court adjourned the case for two weeks.