Telangana Budget vows to give a facelift to government schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana state Budget for 2021-22 has thrown up some surprises as well as new schemes.

The new schemes include giving Rs 4,000 crore for upgradation of government schools, Rs 1,000 for CM Dalit empowerment programme and extending Rs 30,000 per acre incentive for cultivation of oil palm.

The Budget has proposed allocating Rs 400 crore for taking up comprehensive land survey, a scheme for welfare of gulf workers, providing up to Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to build a house to beneficiaries from BPL categories owning a plot.

Also in the Budget were Rs 3,000 crore worth interest-free loans to women self-help groups, Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to all temples under the GHMC limits, Rs 750 crore for land acquisition for the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project etc.

The surprises include increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to MLAs and MLCs from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore, Rs 3,000 crore to the Golla Kurmalu community for distribution of 3 lakh sheep units, Rs 500 crore increase in Kalyana Lakshmi budget for BCs to Rs 1,850 crore.

An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been pencilled in for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, Rs 250 crore for the Warangal Municipal Corporation and Rs 150 crore for the Khammam Municipal Corporation apart from Rs 3,000 crore for TSRTC and Rs 610 crore for the new Secretariat.