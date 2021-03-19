Nation Politics 19 Mar 2021 Naidu files quash pe ...
Naidu files quash petition in HC on Amaravati assigned lands case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2021, 4:13 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2021, 4:13 am IST
CID served a notice to Naidu and asked him to appear before it at 11 am on March 23 at its office in Vijayawada
Based on a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy of the YSRC alleging irregularities in assigned lands transactions in Amaravati at the CID police station, a case was booked on Naidu under the provisions of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. (DC Image)
Vijayawada: Former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu filed a petition in the High Court on Thursday to quash the first information report filed against him in the capital city Amaravati assigned lands issue.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy of the YSRC alleging irregularities in assigned lands transactions in Amaravati at the CID police station, a case was booked on Naidu under the provisions of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Subsequently, the CID sleuths served a notice to Naidu under Section 41 (a) (1) of CrPC and asked him to appear before it at 11 am on March 23 at its office in Vijayawada.

 

