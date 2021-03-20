Nation Politics 19 Mar 2021 KCR inspects work on ...
KCR inspects work on the new Secretariat, in Hyderabad

Published Mar 20, 2021
Updated Mar 20, 2021, 7:27 am IST
The CM made several suggestions to R&B minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and representatives of the construction agencies
 The CM asked officials to create wide inner roads and sprawling lawns with flower plants. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has said that the new Secretariat should bring glory to the country. It should be constructed in such way that it should stand the test of time, he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inspecting the works at the site. The CM examined samples of red and beige coloured sand stone and natural Gwalior stone models brought in from Rajasthan. The stones had been chosen by a team that toured Delhi and Rajasthan, among others.

 

He walked to the southwest side and examined the construction works, the quality of pillars and beams. The CM made several suggestions to R&B minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and representatives of the construction agencies.

Later, the CM reviewed the progress of the work at Pragathi Bhavan.
“Telangana is making rapid strides in development and welfare and has become role model for others. Against this backdrop, we have to construct the Secretariat to reflect our self-respect and it should also become a role model for other states,” he said.

 

Stating that the premises should provide comfort both for employees and visitors, he asked officials to create wide inner roads and sprawling lawns with flower plants.

He suggested construction of fountains of Dholpur stone like those near Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

