Nation Politics 19 Mar 2021 Kamal Haasan release ...
Nation, Politics

Kamal Haasan releases MNM manifesto, promises income for housewives

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2021, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2021, 3:12 pm IST
The ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK also promised Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 assistance to women family heads in their manifestos days ago
Outlining his party's manifesto, Haasan said facilitation is proposed to be made for homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn and it does not mean doles from government treasury. (ANI)
 Outlining his party's manifesto, Haasan said facilitation is proposed to be made for homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn and it does not mean doles from government treasury. (ANI)

Coimbatore: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan unveiled his party's manifesto here on Friday and promised income for housewives by honing their skills.

By initiatives like skill development, women could earn as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month and "that is what we call payment to housewives and not doles to them."

 

Haasan was the first to promise what he called in December last 'payment' to homemakers for their work.

The major parties of Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK days ago promised Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 assistance to women family heads in their manifestos.

Outlining his party's manifesto, Haasan said facilitation is proposed to be made for homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn and it does not mean doles from government treasury.

Through such initiatives, the government would also not be burdened financially and at the same time women could get fair remuneration, commensurate with their skill and work, he said.

 

Government departments like the electricity generation and distribution corporation, state-run transport entities were facing losses, he said, touching on economy.

By making employees of transport corporations 'shareholders' the government run enterprises could be made profitable, he said.

Self-sufficient villages in all the 234 constituencies, support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises by initiatives like supply of raw materials were among the other features of the manifesto.

...
Tags: makkal needhi maiam, actor kamal haasan, party manifesto, income for housewives
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

A medical worker inoculates an elderly woman with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a primary health centre in Hyderabad. (AFP)

More private facilities to be allowed as vaccination centres in Telangana, Delhi

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station, amid surge in COVID-19 cases, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases reported in India in last 24 hours

A nirmam (heartless) government of Didi has created a new generation of Maoists who loot the money of the poor through the TMC. — AP

Modi accuses Mamata of ‘encouraging’ Maoist violence

An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been pencilled in for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, Rs 250 crore for the Warangal Municipal Corporation and Rs 150 crore for the Khammam Municipal Corporation. — DC Image

Telangana Budget vows to give a facelift to government schools



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi accuses Mamata of ‘encouraging’ Maoist violence

A nirmam (heartless) government of Didi has created a new generation of Maoists who loot the money of the poor through the TMC. — AP

Mamata asks Modi: When Amphan hit state, where were you, BJP ?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at supporters at a rally, ahead of the State Assembly polls, at Kalaikunda in West West Medinipur, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (PTI)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Amit Shah hits out at Congress over allies

Mr Shah also reiterated the commitment that the BJP will make Assam flood-free if it retains power. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham