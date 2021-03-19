Kalpalatha Reddy elected as MLC from Krishna-Guntur teacher’s segment

Vijayawada: The Krishna-Guntur Teachers constituency nominee T. Kalpalatha Reddy was elected to the Legislative Council after securing 6,153 votes.

Though the election was held on March 14 and counting of votes started on March 15, her election was officially declared on Thursday as it took a long time to count the votes. There were 19 contestants in the fray and 12,554 voters exercised their franchise. As no nominee secured the required number of votes in the first preferential votes, the authorities opted for counting of second preferential votes. With this, Kalapalatha Reddy secured 6,153 votes which were more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled.

Based on it, the election authorities declared her as elected.

Kalapalatha Reddy said, “I am grateful to those who helped me to secure victory in the MLC polls. I wish to work to resolve the problems of the teachers.”