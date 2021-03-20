Jagan shifts focus to Tirupati LS by-election

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting with ministers and legislators at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday after introducing the party nominees Dr. M. Gurumoorthy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM).

VIJAYAWADA: After landslide victories in gram panchayat, municipalities and corporations, YSR Congress is concentrating on winning the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting with ministers and legislators at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday after introducing the party nominees Dr M. Gurumoorthy.

The Chief Minister directed the party leaders to take the development and welfare activities of the state government to the people and chalk out a strategy so that the results of the by-election should ensure that the nation looks towards Andhra Pradesh. He said they particularly highlight the transparent administration, irrespective of caste, religion and political considerations. He wanted the people to be briefed about women empowerment measures and schemes that are benefitting women.

He said one minister will be appointed for each assembly segment as in-charge in addition to an MLA.

He cautioned leaders and party cadre against getting overconfident and urged them to ensure Gurumoorthy’s win.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Balineni Srinivasareddy, Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Kodali Nani, Anilkumar Yadav and Adimulapu Suresh, regional coordinators Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, V Vijayasai Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakarreddy, chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Varaprasad, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Kilivetty Sanjeevaiah, Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, Peddireddy Dwarakanad Reddy, Koneti Adimulam, Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy were present at the meeting.