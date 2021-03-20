Nation Politics 19 Mar 2021 Jagan shifts focus t ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan shifts focus to Tirupati LS by-election

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 20, 2021, 4:42 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2021, 4:42 am IST
Jagan cautioned leaders and party cadre against getting overconfident and urged them to ensure Gurumoorthy’s win
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting with ministers and legislators at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday after introducing the party nominees Dr. M. Gurumoorthy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM).
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting with ministers and legislators at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday after introducing the party nominees Dr. M. Gurumoorthy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM).

VIJAYAWADA: After landslide victories in gram panchayat, municipalities and corporations, YSR Congress is concentrating on winning the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting with ministers and legislators at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday after introducing the party nominees Dr M. Gurumoorthy.

 

The Chief Minister directed the party leaders to take the development and welfare activities of the state government to the people and chalk out a strategy so that the results of the by-election should ensure that the nation looks towards Andhra Pradesh. He said they particularly highlight the transparent administration, irrespective of caste, religion and political considerations. He wanted the people to be briefed about women empowerment measures and schemes that are benefitting women.

He said one minister will be appointed for each assembly segment as in-charge in addition to an MLA.

 

He cautioned leaders and party cadre against getting overconfident and urged them to ensure Gurumoorthy’s win.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Balineni Srinivasareddy, Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Kodali Nani, Anilkumar Yadav and Adimulapu Suresh, regional coordinators Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, V  Vijayasai Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakarreddy, chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Varaprasad, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Kilivetty Sanjeevaiah, Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, Peddireddy Dwarakanad Reddy, Koneti Adimulam, Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy were present at the meeting.

 

...
Tags: tirupati by-election, jagan on tirupati by-election, ap tirupati by-election, dr m. gurumoorthy, tirupati lok-sabha by-election
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 20 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Owaisi nominated Kalimul Hafiz as the president of the party’s Delhi unit. — DC file photo

MIM will contest from Delhi in future: Owaisi

Member of Parliament Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, who was present at the meeting, said farmers in coastal areas or along rivers could also look to aquaculture for improving their income. — DC file photo

Nabard extended Rs 20L crore loans to rural women

To commemorate the event it was decided to hoist the tricolour on the same day at the same venue. — DC Image

Congress veteran VH to hoist Tricolour in Vijayawada on April 1

To avoid tender process, legislators can sanction works within Rs. 5 lakh on nomination basis.— Twitter

MLA, MLCs jubilant over five-fold hike in CDP funds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah tries to seal seat deal with Tamil Nadu CM

Amit Shah addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally In Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (Image credit : Twitter/@AmitShah)

'Do or die' call to in-charge TRS ministers and MLAs in MLC polls

TRS party Working president and Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao address a press meet at Telangana Bhavan. MLC Candidate Surabhi Vani Devi and others seen.(DC Image/SSR)

Curtailment of Parliament session on cards amid assembly polls in various states

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. (Photo: PTI)

US defence secretary lists strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Can states criticise Central law?

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by an NGO challenging legislative competence of different State Assemblies in passing resolutions against central laws like the Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) and the three farm laws saying it falls under the Union List of the Seventh Schedule. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham