Jagan called as ‘Navaratnala Chief Minister’ for revolutionary initiatives

The officials have briefed Nabard chief regarding Nadu-Nedu works were taken up in government schools across the State and urged him to support the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reviewed the infrastructural development works financed by NABARD in the State. The Chief Minister honoured the NABARD Chairman GR Chintala, who had called on the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, GR Chintala quoted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘Navaratnala Chief Minister’ for the revolutionary initiatives taken by the government in key areas. He said that the state is going to change completely in the next 15 years, especially in the education and health sectors. He stated that NABARD is very interested in the infrastructure projects being undertaken by the State Government and extended their support for the effective implementation of these projects.

Chairman GR Chintala emphasised on developing the food processing industry, making the agriculture sector more profitable, and stated that the highest priority will be given to drinking water projects.

Meanwhile, the officials have briefed regarding Nadu-Nedu works were taken up in government schools across the State and urged to support the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works by providing Rs 2,000 crore. NABARD has given Rs 652 crore for infrastructure development in schools in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu. The authorities also explained about the works taking place in Anganwadi centres under the name of YSR Pre-Primary Schools, activities taking place in the medical and health sector, where 16 new medical colleges and super speciality hospitals are being set up. Officials have sought financial assistance from NABARD in regard to support these projects.

The authorities had also explained about the revolutionary steps are taken in the agriculture sector by bringing in RBK’s, food processing units, Janata Bazaars and further elaborated on the water grid project that was initiated to provide safe drinking water for the people.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Agriculture Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Co-operation Department Special Secretary Y.S. Madhusudan Reddy, School Education Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Medical and Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Water Resources Secretary Shyamala Rao, Women and Child Welfare Director Kritika Shukla and other senior officials were present.