Nation Politics 19 Mar 2021 Budget allocation ed ...
Nation, Politics

Budget allocation education sector not sufficient, say stakeholders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Mar 19, 2021, 7:08 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2021, 8:44 am IST
The TSTUF said these allocations were not enough to develop of schools, provide infrastructure, recruit teachers, improve online education
Going by the Budget size, the government should allocate at least Rs 23,000 crore, teachers said. — DC file photo
 Going by the Budget size, the government should allocate at least Rs 23,000 crore, teachers said. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: The state Budget proposed an allocation of Rs 11,735 crore to the school education sector and Rs 1,873 crore for higher education. The figures were Rs 10,421 crore and Rs 1,723.27 respective last year, apart from Rs 100 crore to improve the literacy rate. The increases were not enough, stakeholders said.

In addition, a Rs 4,000 crore scheme to benefit government schools was announced in the Budget by finance minister T. Harish Rao. Under this scheme, basic facilities in government schools will be revamped over the next two years. The minister stressed the importance of using modern technology in government schools to put classrooms on digital platforms.

 

The government has proposed setting aside Rs 33.6 crore for SC, ST welfare, and Rs 1,602 crore for minorities welfare. Harish Rao said education with international standards is being provided free to the poor and backward class students. Parents are eager to send their children to study in residential schools, he said.

However, Telangana State United Teachers' Federation (TSUTF), Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF), Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) among others expressed disappointment over the allocations.

The TSTUF said these allocations were not enough to develop of schools, provide infrastructure, recruit teachers and improve online education. “Of the Rs 2.3 lakh crore Budget, earmarking Rs 11,735 crore for school education and Rs 2,000 crore for infrastructure is unreasonable,” said the TSUTF. it demanded that the state government allocate at least Rs 5,000 crore a year for infrastructure creation.

 

The private teachers forum said the allocation for the education sector remains dismal which, they said, was discouraging. “In 2014-15, out of the Rs 1,00,637 crore Budget, Rs 10,963 crore was allocated for education, which was 10.89 per cent. The budget size has doubled to Rs 2,30,825.96 crore for 2021-22 but only 6.78 per cent or Rs 15,608 crore is the allocation for education. Going by the Budget size, the government should allocate at least Rs 23,000 crore,” they said.

Students from minority communities said that the budget cuts in scholarships were responsible for minority enrolment in higher education. The SIO said that there was a lack of support from the government to bridge a historic gap in the education sector where minority students constitute only 7.5 per cent in higher education enrollment.

 

“As predicted, the consistent cuts in minority scholarships and Maulana Azad Fellowship in the last 6-7 years has resulted in this poor minority enrolment figure. The government should immediately hike the scholarships and take necessary steps in terms of policy intervention to provide reservation for select backward castes among minorities,” they demanded.

...
Tags: telangana budget, budget allocation for schools not enough, telangana teachers unions, harish rao, school infrastructure development, minority scholarships cut telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A nirmam (heartless) government of Didi has created a new generation of Maoists who loot the money of the poor through the TMC. — AP

Modi accuses Mamata of ‘encouraging’ Maoist violence

An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been pencilled in for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, Rs 250 crore for the Warangal Municipal Corporation and Rs 150 crore for the Khammam Municipal Corporation. — DC Image

Telangana Budget vows to give a facelift to government schools

The intelligence department got Rs 30 crore more, from Rs 11.02 crore last year to Rs 41.16 crore proposed in the state Budget on Thursday. (Representational image:PTI)

Budget allocation to Telangana police department increased by Rs 613 crore

Though there has been a decline in share of central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Centre for two years, the government has estimated them at a higher side in the new Budget. — DC Image

Telangana relying heavily on taxes, income through sale of land to fund Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata asks Modi: When Amphan hit state, where were you, BJP ?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at supporters at a rally, ahead of the State Assembly polls, at Kalaikunda in West West Medinipur, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (PTI)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Amit Shah hits out at Congress over allies

Mr Shah also reiterated the commitment that the BJP will make Assam flood-free if it retains power. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

AP Municipal Elections: Ruling YSRC bags all civic bodies in Nellore and Prakasam

YSRC activists perform a dance while they celebrate the victory of their party in the GVMC elections at YSRCP City Office at Maddilapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham